The Seychelles government recently made headlines when it allowed a Canadian company to explore for oil in its waters. However, the nation is not looking to extract the oil due to the threat of rising sea levels caused by climate change. President Wavel Ramkalawan expressed his disappointment in the lack of promised financial aid from wealthier countries to support the Seychelles’ transition to renewable energy. This situation highlights the dilemma faced by many developing countries in the Global South – how to balance economic growth and climate change mitigation while meeting international expectations to reduce fossil fuel consumption.

Sultan Al Jaber, the Emirati minister and businessman, has emerged as a prominent figure in addressing this challenge. Despite criticism from some media organizations, civil society groups, and politicians in developed countries, Al Jaber’s focus on providing financial support for developing nations’ transition to renewable energy has gained him popularity in the Global South.

During the pre-COP opening ceremony in Dubai, Al Jaber emphasized the importance of ensuring smooth and efficient financial flows to facilitate climate action and development in the Global South. This commitment contrasts with the broken promises on climate finance made by many developed countries, according to President Ramkalawan. The UAE’s investment in wind and solar plants in the Seychelles demonstrates their dedication to combating climate change and supporting developing nations.

Under Al Jaber’s leadership at the pre-COP28 talks, countries have reached an agreement on establishing a “loss and damage” fund. This fund aims to provide financial assistance to developing countries affected by the disproportionate impacts of climate change. It offers relief after several years of developed nations failing to deliver the promised $100 billion annually for climate adaptation.

However, critics have raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest due to the UAE’s plans to expand fossil fuel production. ADNOC, the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, intends to invest $150 billion in scaling up its operations over the next five years. Despite scientists emphasizing the need to reduce oil and gas consumption, ADNOC aims to extract its last barrel of oil in 50 years when their reserves are projected to run out.

Al Jaber and ADNOC have defended themselves against allegations of a conflict of interest, stating that having someone with expertise in both fossil fuels and renewable energy is beneficial for the climate talks. ADNOC asserts that Al Jaber’s extensive experience in the energy sector and climate diplomacy makes him the most qualified person to lead the discussions.

While the UAE deals with its plans to expand fossil fuel production, the challenges faced by developing countries like Kenya underscore the urgent need for adequate funding to support climate adaptation and renewable energy development. Kenyan President William Ruto, known for his commitment to climate action, expressed concerns about the UAE hosting COP28. His concerns reflect the broader concern that developing nations may be overshadowed or underrepresented in crucial global climate discussions.

As the world looks towards COP28 and the potential for meaningful climate action, bridging the gap between development and climate change mitigation remains a pressing issue. The UAE’s climate envoys, including Sultan Al Jaber, are working to address this challenge by advocating for increased financial support and promoting renewable energy in the Global South.

—

Frequently Asked Questions

What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an annual gathering of world leaders and delegates to discuss and negotiate international climate policy.

Why has Sultan Al Jaber faced criticism?

Al Jaber has faced criticism due to his position as the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while also serving as the UAE’s climate envoy and leading COP28. Some argue that ADNOC’s plans to expand fossil fuel production present a conflict of interest in climate negotiations.

What is the “loss and damage” fund?

The “loss and damage” fund is an initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to developing countries that have experienced severe climate change impacts. It intends to help these nations cope with the damages and losses caused by climate change, especially in cases where adaptation measures are insufficient.