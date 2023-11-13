Do Humanitarian Agencies Trust the Gaza Death Toll Figures?

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the accuracy of the death toll figures provided by Palestinian officials in Gaza has been questioned by U.S. President Joe Biden. While Biden expressed doubts about the numbers, international humanitarian agencies consider them to be broadly accurate and historically reliable. Despite the lack of verification by independent sources, such as international groups and global media, these agencies trust the data provided by the Palestinian health ministry.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has stated that they continue to include the Palestinian data in their reporting, emphasizing that it is clearly sourced. However, they note that it is currently difficult to provide day-to-day verification due to the circumstances on the ground. Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, also acknowledged that while the figures released by both sides may not be perfectly accurate in real-time, they reflect the overall level of death and injury during the conflict.

Human Rights Watch, a New York-based organization, has found the casualty figures to be generally reliable and consistent with the scale of killings one would expect in such a densely populated area. Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, stressed that the numbers align with what they have observed on the ground through testimony and satellite imagery.

Although there may be discrepancies between the final casualty numbers and those reported by the Palestinian health ministry immediately after attacks, other international agencies, including the U.N., highlight that these differences are relatively small. They recognize the challenges involved in accurately calculating death tolls, particularly in situations where bodies are still buried under rubble. Hamas controls Gaza and has tight control over the information coming out of the enclave, but the formal responsibility for the health ministry lies with the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank.

The PA, which is dominated by Fatah and responsible for supporting Gaza hospitals, reports casualty totals based on information received from hospitals, ambulances, emergency services, and in coordination with the Red Crescent. Victims are initially identified by age, sex, and injury type, with full identities confirmed at a later stage. Although Israel has not provided its own estimated death toll, there has been no significant change in the reporting of casualties by Palestinian authorities since the previous major conflict in 2014.

It is important to note that while Israeli officials have raised concerns about the Gaza health ministry’s reporting, accusing them of inflating civilian casualty numbers, these concerns have not been substantiated. The ongoing conflict has created a challenging environment for accurate reporting, and the full extent of casualties may not be known until the situation stabilizes.

In conclusion, despite Biden’s doubts, international humanitarian agencies trust the overall accuracy of the death toll figures provided by Palestinian officials in Gaza. While independent verification is limited, these figures align with the scale of killings observed on the ground and through other sources. As the conflict continues, it remains crucial to ensure transparent reporting and thorough investigations into any alleged discrepancies in casualty figures.

