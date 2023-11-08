Imran Khan’s Imprisonment and the Validity of the Official Secrets Act

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently received mixed news on the legal front. While the Islamabad High Court suspended his three-year prison sentence in a corruption case and ordered his release on bail, a special court in Islamabad subsequently ordered him to remain in custody in connection with the “cypher case.” This case revolves around a diplomatic document that allegedly went missing while under Khan’s possession.

Khan was initially convicted for not declaring assets he made from selling gifts received from foreign governments and leaders during his premiership from 2018 to 2022. Following his conviction, Pakistan’s Election Commission declared him ineligible to contest elections for at least five years, a disqualification that still stands despite the recent court order.

Although the Islamabad High Court suspended Khan’s sentence, legal experts point out that only the sentence itself has been suspended, not the actual conviction. As a result, Khan remains disqualified from electoral politics and ineligible to lead his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, in accordance with the Pakistani Constitution.

The “cypher case” has also led to the filing of charges against Khan and his close aides for alleged information sharing and violation of the Official Secrets Act. Khan, however, claims that he no longer possesses the document and has no knowledge of its whereabouts. The PTI spokesman applauded the court’s decision to suspend Khan’s sentence but expressed discontent with the use of the Official Secrets Act without sufficient legal standing.

The validity of the Official Secrets Act itself has come under scrutiny, as President Arif Alvi, a member of the PTI, revealed that he had never signed the amended laws. Despite this statement, legal experts argue that the amendments remain valid until challenged in a court of law.

Overall, Khan’s release on bail and the continued complexities surrounding his imprisonment shed light on the intricate legal landscape in Pakistan. The “cypher case” and the controversy surrounding the Official Secrets Act demonstrate the challenges faced by the country’s legal system in ensuring transparency and accountability.