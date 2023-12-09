The Distraught Mother’s Plea: A Desperate Fight for Freedom

A mother’s heart-wrenching account of her 19-year-old daughter being taken hostage by Hamas terrorists has shed light on the unimaginable horrors her child endures. Ayelet Levy Sachar, in a deeply emotional narrative, shares the pain of each passing moment, describing it as an eternity in hell.

The alarming video of Naama Levy being forcefully dragged by armed terrorists emerged two months ago, leaving a lasting impact on anyone who witnessed it. Ayelet Levy Sachar, in her written account, expresses her helplessness and fear for her daughter, who is seriously injured and terrified.

The incident took place on October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the loss of many lives and the capture of approximately 250 individuals, including Naama. Ayelet Sachar received a chilling message that morning, revealing that her daughter sought shelter in a safe room, overwhelmed by the unprecedented events unfolding before her eyes.

The footage captured by Hamas shows Naama Levy being forcibly removed from a jeep, with her hands bound and wearing blood-stained clothes. The video, shared widely, depicts the grim reality of her condition, prompting an outcry from concerned individuals across the globe. Despite the brutality inflicted upon her, Naama’s spirit remains unbroken.

It is essential to recognize the aspirations and character of Naama Levy, who dreams of pursuing a career in diplomacy. Prior to this ordeal, she served as a member of the “Hands of Peace” delegation, advocating for peace among Israeli, Palestinian, and US youth. However, her identity has been reduced to a single video, failing to represent the vibrant life she led before October 7.

The fate of Naama Levy remains uncertain, as she continues to be held captive by the same perpetrators responsible for heinous crimes against other innocent individuals. Ayelet Levy Sachar’s anguish deepens with every passing minute, exacerbated by distressing news reports detailing the inhumane living conditions endured by Hamas captives, including allegations of sexual violence.

It is disheartening to note that, despite a brief cease-fire last month that led to the release of numerous hostages and Israeli prisoners, Naama was not among those freed. Ayelet Sachar expresses her disappointment, highlighting remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who revealed that Hamas refuses to release female prisoners to prevent them from sharing their harrowing experiences while in custody.

The plea of a distraught mother echoes loudly, calling for justice, freedom, and the safe return of her daughter. The world must rally together to condemn such acts of terror, ensuring that the voices of the innocent are heard and their rights upheld. Each day spent in captivity is another agonizing moment for Naama Levy, a young woman with unlimited potential, whose spirit and resilience deserve recognition.