In the wake of the lightning-fast defeat suffered by Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, the landscape of this region tells a haunting story. From abandoned outposts littered with remnants of half-finished meals to a ghost town where possessions lie forgotten, the aftermath of the recent conflict is grim and desolate.

The Azerbaijani military operation, concluded within 24 hours, resulted in the seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region held by Armenian forces for three decades. While Azerbaijani officials have provided some information on casualties among their soldiers, the specifics of how and where so many lives were lost remain largely unknown. Azerbaijani military representatives have remained tight-lipped during media tours of the region.

According to an unnamed spokesman for the Azerbaijani forces, the recapture of the frontline was achieved through a combination of precision artillery strikes, infantry maneuvers, and the engagement of an irregular Armenian force. The Armenian side was equipped with an armored vehicle, two tanks, and utilized snipers to fire from elevated positions.

Access to the regional capital, Khankendi (known as Stepanakert by Armenians), has been granted to teams from the UN and the Red Cross. However, international media outlets have been denied entry due to ongoing security concerns.

As glimpses of Khankendi emerge through sporadic images, a deserted city comes into view. Abandoned possessions strewn across the streets bear witness to the hasty departure of the residents. Nearly the entire population of approximately 120,000 Armenians has evacuated Nagorno-Karabakh in the past two weeks. Along the Lachin corridor, the only route out of the region to Armenia, abandoned cars and belongings serve as a somber reminder of the exodus.

It is important to note that the evacuation was not enforced at gunpoint, and there have been no confirmed reports of forceful action against civilians. Azerbaijani officials assert that the military operation was a limited and local counter-terrorism action, targeting only legitimate military objectives. Azerbaijani forces claim to have used light infantry instead of heavy weaponry like tanks, and stress their intention to peacefully reintegrate the civilian population, asserting that those who fled did so willingly.

However, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing, a claim supported by the EU and other critics of the Azerbaijani operation. The 10-month blockade imposed by Azerbaijan prior to the military action exacerbated the dire conditions faced by Armenian residents, causing shortages of food, medicine, and fuel.

The deep-rooted animosity between Armenians and Azerbaijanis has played a significant role in shaping the outcome. Analysts suggest that the fear of potential violence, stemming from a history of conflict and distrust, compelled the local population to flee even in the absence of immediate danger. Azerbaijani children are taught about a massacre carried out by Armenians in 1993, further fueling tension between the two ethnic groups.

In a previous 44-day war in 2020, thousands of lives were lost and countless more were wounded. The conflict concluded with a peace agreement brokered by Russia, which returned several districts to Azerbaijan while allowing Armenian control over a key part of the region. The recent military operation lacked the exuberant national celebrations witnessed in the aftermath of the 2020 war. Instead, it brought an overwhelming sense of relief among Azerbaijanis, signifying the recapture of the remaining parts of Karabakh.

The deserted landscapes of Nagorno-Karabakh stand as a testament to the swift shifts that have shattered lives and altered the region’s destiny. As the dust settles, it remains to be seen how the future will unfold for those who have witnessed the ravages of war once again.

