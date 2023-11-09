Israeli Music Festival Turns Into Nightmare as Rockets Rain Down

An Israeli music festival turned into a horrifying ordeal as rockets rained down on attendees, leaving multiple dead and others taken hostage. The attack, orchestrated by Hamas militants, marked the most sustained and coordinated assault inside Israel by the militant group.

The Nova Festival, an all-night dance party celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, quickly turned into a scene of panic and chaos as rockets struck the area near the Gaza-Israel border. Tal Gibly, who was at the event, described the terrifying experience of hearing sirens and explosions with nowhere to hide.

Videos captured the moment as attendees fled in their cars, only to find themselves trapped in traffic. Gunshots rang out, causing people to abandon their vehicles and run for safety. Witnesses described the scene as “like a shooting range,” with innocent concertgoers caught in the crossfire.

In the midst of the chaos, some attendees were taken hostage by Gaza militants. Videos circulating on social media showed an Israeli woman and her boyfriend being kidnapped. Family members and friends of the couple pleaded for the video to be shared widely in hopes of locating them and securing their safe release.

The aftermath of the attack left survivors searching for friends and loved ones. Tal Gibly, still trying to contact her friends who were at the concert, expressed uncertainty about their fate. It is unclear whether others have survived, been captured, or worse.

This devastating incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The impact of such attacks on innocent civilians underscores the urgent need for peaceful resolutions and an end to the cycle of violence.