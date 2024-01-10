New Power Outage in Moscow Region Highlights Issues with Infrastructure

A recent power outage in the Moscow region has shed light on the challenges faced by the aging infrastructure in Russia. As subzero temperatures sweep across the country, thousands of people were left without power in the town of Podolsk last Thursday. The outage was caused by a burst heating main at the Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant, a military site.

Local authorities initially claimed that they had no control over the plant’s operations, causing frustration among those affected by the outage. However, the Russia Investigative Committee has since detained the deputy mayor of Podolsk, accusing him of abusing power by issuing a certificate of readiness for the boiler house that ultimately broke down.

The investigation also led to the detention of the general director of the Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant and the head of the boiler house. They will face charges of violating safety standards. Video footage released by the Investigative Committee shows the moment of their arrest.

In response to the widespread power outage, President Vladimir Putin has personally taken control of the investigation. The Kremlin has acknowledged the need to address the issues with the country’s housing and utilities system. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that the infrastructure suffers from outdated equipment and pledged to continue upgrading it.

Meanwhile, residents in Podolsk and other affected towns have been left without heating in their homes. They are calling on both Putin and local authorities to take immediate action to restore power and ensure the comfort and safety of the people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)