The unexpected and tragic death of Anna Tsavera, the deputy editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda, has captivated the attention of Russia. Tsavera was discovered lifeless in her Moscow apartment, sending shockwaves through the media industry and raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Tsavera, who had been serving in her position for six years, was found by her parents, a year after her former boss, Vladimir Sungorkin, also tragically passed away. Komsomolskaya Pravda is a popular daily tabloid newspaper, which holds a special place in the heart of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The European Commission even lists it as his “favorite newspaper.”

Initial reports suggest that Tsavera had spoken with her parents the day before her death, expressing feelings of illness. While she went to work the following day, she was found deceased in her bed by her father and landlord. Authorities have launched an investigation, although there were no apparent signs of a struggle or violent death.

This recent chain of unfortunate events raises eyebrows across the nation. The circumstances surrounding the deaths of both Tsavera and Sungorkin remain shrouded in mystery, fueling speculation and curiosity. The sudden loss of two influential figures within the same newspaper within the span of a year has left many questioning the true nature of these tragedies.

As the investigation unfolds, many wonder if there could be any connection between the deaths of Tsavera and Sungorkin. However, it is vital to await the official findings of law enforcement before drawing any conclusions.

