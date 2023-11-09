US Imposes Sanctions on Belarus in Response to Human Rights Violations

The United States, in coordination with its allies and partners, has announced sanctions on individuals and entities enabling the Lukashenka regime’s repression and human rights abuses in Belarus. This action is a response to the Belarusian government’s systematic repression of the Belarusian people, including the detention of over 1,500 political prisoners who have exercised their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The people of Belarus have shown immense courage and resilience in the face of adversity. They have been demanding free and fair elections, respect for human rights, and a peaceful Belarus. Despite facing oppression and violence, the democratic movement led by Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya and the United Transition Cabinet, along with the Coordination Council, journalists, human rights defenders, and ordinary Belarusians, continue to fight for a brighter democratic future.

The United States stands in solidarity with the people of Belarus and fully supports their aspirations for freedom and democracy. Through these sanctions and visa restrictions on regime officials, the US aims to hold the Lukashenka regime accountable for its actions and send a clear message that human rights violations will not be tolerated.

Additionally, the US expresses relief at the release of two Americans who were previously detained in Haiti. The safety and security of US citizens overseas remain a top priority, and the US government appreciates the assistance from Haitian and US interagency partners in facilitating their safe return.

In Niger, concerns persist regarding the health and personal safety of President Bazoum and his family. The US has been inquiring about their wellbeing and monitoring the situation closely. The exact amount of aid paused and specific programs affected have not been disclosed, but the US remains committed to helping Niger and hopes for a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Amidst these international developments, the State Department remains attentive to the concerns raised by Gold Star families who lost loved ones in the Afghanistan withdrawal. While expressing utmost sympathy for their losses, the department reiterates its position that the decision-making process surrounding the withdrawal has been extensively discussed.

As the United States takes decisive action against human rights violations, supports the release of detained individuals, and pursues stability in troubled regions, it remains steadfast in its commitment to democratic values and respect for human rights around the world.