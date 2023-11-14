The Impact of Circumvention Inquiries on Solar Cells and Modules from China

The recent determinations made by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the circumvention inquiries of solar cells and modules from China have shed light on an issue that threatens fair trade practices in the solar industry. It has been found that certain Chinese producers have been attempting to avoid paying antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by shipping their products through Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and/or Vietnam for minor processing.

The final determinations by the Department of Commerce affirm the preliminary findings and emphasize the importance of enforcing trade law rigorously. Out of the eight companies investigated across the four countries, five were found to be circumventing the payment of U.S. duties by completing minor processing in third countries. On the other hand, three companies were not found to be engaged in circumvention.

The circumvention findings will not have an immediate impact on the border due to a Presidential Proclamation issued in June 2022. Importers of solar modules and cells from these four countries will not be required to pay duties until June 2024, as long as the imports are consumed in the U.S. market within six months of the termination of the Proclamation. This provides importers with sufficient time to adjust their supply chains and ensure that sourcing is not occurring from companies found to be violating U.S. law.

It is important to understand the concept of circumvention under U.S. law. Commerce conducts a circumvention inquiry when there is evidence that merchandise subject to an existing AD/CVD order is completed or assembled in third countries using parts and components imported from the country subject to the order. AD/CVD orders are implemented to provide relief to domestic industries facing unfair competition.

The final determinations highlight Commerce’s commitment to holding China accountable for trade distorting actions that undermine American industries, workers, and businesses. The thorough and data-driven investigation revealed attempts by certain companies to bypass U.S. duties by conducting minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.

Moving forward, companies in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam that did not respond to Commerce’s request for information in this investigation were found to be circumventing. Due to circumvention occurring through each of the four Southeast Asian countries, Commerce has made “country-wide” circumvention findings. This designation does not constitute a ban on imports from these countries. Companies in these countries will have the opportunity to certify that they are not circumventing the AD/CVD orders, thus exempting them from the circumvention findings.

For more information on antidumping and countervailing duties, visit the International Trade Administration’s Frequently Asked Questions page [source unknown].

Public records related to this investigation can be accessed at access.trade.gov under case number A-570-979.