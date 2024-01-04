Behind the Scenes: Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II Prepares to Pass the Torch

In a magnificent display of tradition and farewell, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark bid adieu to her public duties during her final New Year celebrations in the capital before gracefully stepping down from the throne on January 14. Braving freezing temperatures, thousands of enthusiastic well-wishers lined the streets, cheering her along as she embarked on her last public appearance as the reigning monarch.

At 83, Queen Margrethe leaves behind an incredible legacy as Europe’s longest-reigning monarch, having dedicated an impressive 52 years to her role. She will now pass the torch to her oldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, in a historic exit that marks the first voluntary resignation from Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy in almost 900 years.

The grand procession took place in Denmark’s capital, where Queen Margrethe, accompanied by the Hussar Regiment, rode through the streets in a regal and opulent gilded coach. This majestic horse-drawn carriage, known as the Gold Coach, is adorned with intricate gold leaf and topped with four gilded crowns. Pulled by six majestic white horses, it is a symbol of the monarch’s reign and was used for the traditional New Year’s fete, during which Her Majesty travels from the Amalienborg Palace to the Christiansborg Palace.

During her last public appearance, Queen Margrethe was dressed warmly in a fur coat and donned white gloves, exuding elegance and grace. As she sat inside the 19th-century coach, the crowd’s love and admiration were palpable. Members of the Hussar Regiment accompanied the procession, elegantly attired in blue uniforms with bold red jackets, their presence adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Leading up to this momentous day, Queen Margrethe engaged in a series of events to bid farewell to Danish government officials, parliament members, top civilian and military authorities, and foreign diplomats. The Christiansborg Palace, where these events took place, holds great significance as it hosts official royal functions, gala banquets, and public audiences. In addition, it houses the Danish parliament, the prime minister’s office, and Denmark’s highest court, making it the epitome of Danish political power.

On January 14, Queen Margrethe will officially sign her abdication document during a state council meeting with the Danish government. With this act, Crown Prince Frederik, 55, and his wife Mary, 51, who was born in Australia, will assume the titles of king and queen of Denmark. Although abdications are not a customary practice within the Danish monarchy, it has become increasingly common in other European countries to allow younger generations to take up the mantle of leadership.

It is worth noting that Queen Margrethe had expressed her firm commitment to her role for many years. However, her health condition caused her to contemplate the future and when it would be the right time to pass the responsibilities of the crown to her son. In her annual televised address on December 31, Queen Margrethe shared that her back surgery in early 2023 led her to reflect on her legacy and make the difficult decision to step down. Her words touched the hearts of the Danish people and left a lasting impression on her subjects.

As we bid farewell to Queen Margrethe II, let us reflect on her remarkable reign and the impact she has made on the monarchy. Throughout her time on the throne, the Danish people’s support for the monarchy has skyrocketed, with a recent survey revealing that an impressive 84% of the population holds a favorable view of the institution. This overwhelming support is a testament to the queen’s dedication, grace, and unwavering commitment to her duties.

