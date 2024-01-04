Denmark’s Queen Margrethe Makes Final Public Appearance Before Historic Abdication

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – In an unprecedented move, Queen Margrethe of Denmark bid farewell to the public in a grand display before her abdication later this month. Thousands of enthusiastic supporters braved the harsh winter weather to witness this historic event.

Accompanied by a parade of admirers, Queen Margrethe rode through the streets of Denmark’s capital in a magnificent, gilded horse-drawn carriage. This extravagant coach, known as the Gold Coach, is typically used for the traditional New Year’s celebration in which the monarch travels from the Amalienborg Palace to the Christiansborg Palace. Among the esteemed guests joining the Queen were former Danish prime ministers Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

The Queen, adorned in a fur coat and white gloves, gracefully made her way through the city in the 19th-century carriage adorned with 24-karat gold leaf and crowned with four gilded crowns. The procession was accompanied by members of the Hussar Regiment, dressed in striking blue uniforms with red jackets.

Following the festivities, Queen Margrethe embarked on her final journey as monarch, returning to her residence at the Amalienborg Palace. This marked the end of a remarkable chapter in European monarchy, as Denmark’s oldest reigning Queen prepares to pass on her duties to her oldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Earlier in the week, Queen Margrethe held various events to greet members of the Danish government, parliament, and foreign dignitaries. These gatherings took place at the Christiansborg Palace, which serves as a venue for official royal occasions and houses important institutions such as the Danish parliament and the prime minister’s office.

On January 14, Queen Margrethe will formalize her abdication during a state council meeting with the Danish government. This significant decision will herald the ascension of Crown Prince Frederik, together with his wife Mary, as the new King and Queen of Denmark.

While several European monarchies have witnessed abdications to facilitate a transition to younger heirs, Denmark has not traditionally followed this practice. Queen Margrethe herself had long expressed her commitment to her role, but her recent health struggles prompted a reflection on the future. In her annual New Year televised address, the Queen revealed that her back surgery in early 2023 sparked contemplation about when to pass on the responsibilities of the crown to her son. Ultimately, she concluded that now is the right time.

Queen Margrethe’s decision comes after a remarkable transformation in public opinion towards the monarchy. When she ascended the throne in 1972, only 42% of Danes supported the monarchy. However, a recent survey shows that an overwhelming 84% of Danes now favor the continuation of the monarchy to some extent.

