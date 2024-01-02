Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark: An Unprecedented Journey from Australia to Royalty

Brisbane, Australia – In a momentous turn of events, Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark is set to make history as the first Australian-born Queen Consort. This fairy tale-like rise from an Australian sales executive to European royalty reaches its climax later this month.

The unexpected abdication of Queen Margrethe II on New Year’s Eve has paved the way for Mary’s ascension to the Danish throne. This is an extraordinarily rare occurrence in Denmark, as the last monarch to abdicate was King Eric III in 1146, who relinquished the crown to join a monastery, according to the Royal House.

Upon Queen Margrethe II’s abdication, her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, will assume the role of King, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will become the first Australian to attain the position of Queen. This development has elicited immense joy from Mary’s supporters back in her homeland.

For those who have followed Mary’s journey, it is indeed a fitting conclusion to a captivating romance that famously began in a rowdy Sydney pub during the 2000 Olympics. The Slip Inn, an unlikely setting for a Danish royal, became the backdrop for the meeting of two individuals who would later become Denmark’s future King and Queen.

Their wedding in 2004 was watched by millions, and now, two decades later, their anticipated rise to the throne is expected to captivate audiences worldwide. From Copenhagen to Hobart, the capital of Tasmania where Mary was born, people are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this extraordinary tale.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff expressed his utmost pride in Crown Princess Mary, stating, “With her demonstrated humility, grace, and kindness, I am certain that Crown Princess Mary will be embraced as Queen alongside her husband, King Frederik, when they assume their roles later this month. I look forward to witnessing the leadership of Denmark’s future, guided by our very own Queen from Tasmania.”

As the world eagerly prepares for this historic moment, it is undeniable that Mary’s journey from Australia to the Danish royal family is a remarkable one. Her story serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing that fairy tales do come true, even in the unlikeliest of places.

