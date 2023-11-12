Denmark Takes Stand Against Public Quran Burning with Proposed Law

Denmark is planning to introduce a new law that criminalizes the burning of religious texts, such as the Quran or the Bible, in public. The move comes in response to recent incidents of Quran burnings in the country, which have caused outrage in Muslim-majority nations. The proposed law, if passed, would make the improper treatment of religious texts a criminal offense punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine.

The Danish government, led by Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard, argues that such burnings not only harm Denmark’s reputation but also pose a threat to the safety of its citizens. The center-right government aims to send a strong message to the world that it does not tolerate actions that incite division and hatred.

Denmark has witnessed a significant number of demonstrations in recent weeks, with the burning of Quran copies taking place in front of foreign embassies. The country’s intelligence service, PET, has expressed concerns that these incidents have increased the terrorist threat. Sweden has also experienced similar Quran burnings, leading its security service to warn of a deteriorating security situation. In fact, the Swedish embassy in Iraq was set alight by protesters in July.

The decision to implement this ban is a significant departure from Denmark’s commitment to freedom of expression. However, both Denmark and Sweden have taken this step to address the series of Quran burnings taking place in their respective countries. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on its member countries to take appropriate action against nations where such desecration occurs.

The Danish justice minister has emphasized that the proposed change in the law aims to address burnings specifically and does not target verbal or written expressions or satirical drawings. Deputy Prime Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen has highlighted the importance of responsible behavior while exercising the right to express oneself. Denmark cannot stand by when these actions negatively impact its security.

Sweden, on the other hand, has decided not to follow Denmark’s lead, as introducing a similar law would require constitutional amendments. Instead, the Swedish government is considering changes to its public order law to ban gatherings that pose a threat to public security.

Ministers in Denmark intend to propose the changes to the law on 1 September and aim to have them approved by parliament before the end of the year. The ban is likely to be added to a section of the criminal code that already prohibits the public insult of a foreign state, its flag, or other symbols.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the purpose of Denmark’s proposed law?

The proposed law aims to criminalize the burning of religious texts in public, such as the Quran or the Bible. Its purpose is to deter actions that create division and hatred, which harm Denmark’s reputation and pose a risk to its citizens’ safety.

Why is Denmark taking this step?

Denmark has witnessed a series of Quran burnings, leading to widespread public outrage in Muslim countries. These incidents have also raised concerns about an increased terrorist threat, as highlighted by Denmark’s intelligence service. The government wants to send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.

Is freedom of expression being compromised?

The proposed ban on Quran burning in public represents a departure from Denmark’s commitment to freedom of expression. However, the ban is solely focused on burnings and not intended to restrict other forms of expression, such as verbal or written expressions or satirical drawings.

Will Sweden introduce a similar ban?

No, Sweden has decided against implementing a comparable law as it would require constitutional amendments. Instead, the Swedish government is exploring changes to its public order law to address gatherings that pose a threat to public security.

When will the proposed law come into effect?

The Danish government plans to propose the changes to the law on 1 September, with the aim of having them passed by parliament before the end of the year. If approved, the ban on burning religious texts in public will be added to the criminal code.

Sources: BBC News