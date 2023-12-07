Denmark Implements Legislation to Prohibit Public Desecration of Religious Texts

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 – Denmark’s parliament recently passed a significant law that effectively bans the public burning of religious texts. The decision was made in an attempt to quell tensions with Muslim nations following a series of protests in Denmark and Sweden where the Islamic holy book, the Koran, was burned. Such actions stirred outrage both domestically and internationally.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard revealed that over 500 demonstrations involving the burning of the Koran or flags were recorded since July. He emphasized the potential impact of such demonstrations on Denmark’s relations with other nations, its interests, and overall safety.

Acknowledging the importance of constitutionally protected freedom of speech, including the right to criticize religion, Denmark aimed to strike a delicate balance between such liberties and national security concerns. There were fears that Koran burnings could incite retaliatory attacks by extremists.

Critics within Sweden and Denmark argued that any limitations on the criticism of religion, even through the burning of religious texts, undermine the hard-won liberal freedoms of the region. Inger Stojberg, leader of the anti-immigration Denmark Democrats party, expressed concern that this restriction on freedom of speech could be externally imposed, rather than determined by the Danish people themselves. Stojberg added that history would judge them harshly for these measures.

Denmark’s centrist coalition government contended that the new legislation would have a minimal impact on free speech, as it merely aims to prohibit public desecration of religious texts. Criticism of religion through other means would still be legally permitted.

After a five-hour debate, the law received the support of 94 members of parliament, while 77 voted against it. Violating the new legislation is subject to fines or imprisonment for up to two years, as outlined by the government.

Sweden is also considering measures to prevent the burning of the Koran, contemplating whether national security should be taken into account when evaluating protest applications, rather than enforcing an outright ban.

With the new legislation in place, Denmark aims to create a balance between safeguarding constitutional freedoms and the promotion of national security. By prohibiting the public desecration of religious texts, the country hopes to prevent further tensions and maintain harmonious relations with Muslim nations.

