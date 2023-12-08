Danish Parliament Enacts Legislation to Protect Religious Texts

The Danish parliament has recently passed a bill that aims to safeguard religious texts from inappropriate treatment and destruction. The legislation, supported by Denmark’s government, criminalizes actions such as burning, tearing, or defiling writings that hold significant importance for recognized religious communities.

Individuals found guilty of lawbreaking could face penalties, including fines or up to two years of imprisonment. The new law also extends to those who record the desecration of holy texts and disseminate the footage online.

The Danish Justice Ministry emphasized that this legislation intends to address the issue of “systematic mockery,” which has contributed to increased terror threat levels in Denmark. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard emphasized the importance of protecting Danish national security and the well-being of the Danish population.

Earlier this year, Quran burnings in Denmark and Sweden sparked outrage in the Muslim world. The reaction included protests near the Danish Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone. Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr urged action against the Danish Quran burning, leading to this demonstration.

While the bill received majority support in the Danish parliament, it faced criticism for potentially restricting freedom of expression within the Scandinavian nation. Members of both right-wing and left-wing political parties expressed their concerns about the legislation.

Inger Stojberg of the right-wing anti-immigration Denmark Democrats party remarked that history would judge Denmark harshly for limiting freedom of speech. Stojberg questioned whether Denmark should determine its own restrictions or have them dictated from external sources.

Similarly, Karina Lorentzen of the left-wing Socialist People’s Party pointed out that other countries, such as Iran, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, do not change their own legislation based on Denmark’s offense. Lorentzen highlighted the need for a broader perspective.

Before the bill becomes law, it must receive the signature of Danish monarch Queen Margrethe, which is expected to occur later this month.

