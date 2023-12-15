Hamas Members and Associates Arrested in European Terror Suspects Roundup

Authorities in Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands have conducted a series of arrests targeting individuals suspected of having ties to Hamas and involvement in plotting attacks against Jewish targets in Europe. While Denmark has not yet confirmed any connection to Hamas, German authorities have stated that the three individuals arrested in their country are affiliated with the group and had been preparing for attacks against Jews. In the Netherlands, a Dutch man has been arrested based on a request from German authorities.

The suspects in Germany have been identified as Abdelhamid Al A., a Lebanese national; Mohamed B., an Egyptian national; Nazih R., a Dutch national; and Ibrahim El-R., also born in Lebanon. German officials have alleged that three of the men have longstanding ties to Hamas and have participated in the group’s operations abroad. They are believed to have close connections to Hamas’s military leadership, which has led to their designation as members of a terrorist organization by both the United States and the European Union.

Meanwhile, Danish authorities have not shared specific details about the individuals they have arrested but have stated that the arrests are related to criminal gangs. However, the head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service hinted that the police operation had a special focus on Jewish institutions, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

The arrests in these three countries come at a time of heightened tension due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has strongly condemned any attempts to bring conflicts from other parts of the world into Danish society, calling it completely unacceptable.

The European Union’s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, had previously issued a warning about the increased risk of terrorist attacks over the Christmas period, citing the fallout from the fighting in Gaza.

