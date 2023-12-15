Denmark and Germany Arrest Suspected Terrorists Linked to Hamas

Denmark and Germany have made significant arrests in connection with alleged terror plots targeting Jewish individuals and institutions in Europe. The suspects, including alleged members of Hamas, were apprehended in separate operations in both countries. The precise nature of the connection between the arrests remains unclear, raising questions about coordination efforts across the continent.

In Denmark, three individuals were arrested across the country, with an additional person detained in the Netherlands. While Danish authorities did not provide explicit details, they mentioned that the arrests were “related to criminal gangs,” with the banned immigrant gang Loyal to Familia coming into focus. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service confirmed that Jewish institutions had a “special focus” in their investigations. The terror threat level in Denmark remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, a 57-year-old Dutch man was arrested in Rotterdam based on a request from German authorities. Germany announced the arrest of three suspected members of Hamas, who were allegedly planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe. Two arrests were made in Berlin and one in Rotterdam, with a fourth suspect momentarily detained in Berlin. German privacy rules prevented the release of full names, with the suspects only identified by their first names and initials. The suspects have been linked closely to Hamas’s military leadership, a designated terrorist organization in the United States and the European Union.

While the Israeli Prime Minister’s office commended the arrests, claiming that seven Hamas operatives had been apprehended in Europe, the statements from Denmark, Germany, and Israel do not align completely.

These arrests come amid heightened concerns about potential terrorist attacks in Europe, with the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war increasing the risk. Denmark’s foreign intelligence service also emphasized the rapid escalation of conflicts in Europe’s immediate vicinity and the resulting regional instability.

FAQ

What were the arrests about?

The arrests were made in Denmark and Germany and targeted individuals suspected of planning attacks on Jewish individuals and institutions in Europe, with alleged connections to Hamas.

Are the arrests related?

While it is unclear how the arrests are connected, they were made in separate operations in Denmark and Germany. The coordination between the two countries remains uncertain.

What terrorist organization is Hamas associated with?

Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by both the United States and the European Union.

What is the current terror threat level in Denmark?

The terror threat level in Denmark remains at “serious,” the second-highest level, since 2010.

Sources:

– [CBS News](https://www.cbsnews.com/news/denmark-germany-arrests-terror-suspects-hamas-members/)