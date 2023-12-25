Protesters Demand Accountability in Serbian Elections, Challenging Status Quo

Thousands of people gathered in Belgrade on Sunday to voice their grievances and demand accountability for what they believe to be an unjust general election. The protest, which marked the sixth consecutive day of demonstrations, called for the annulment of the recent Serbian elections. International observers have highlighted concerns regarding media bias, improper influence, and voter intimidation in these elections.

Protesters attempted to storm the City Assembly in Belgrade, using flagpoles and rocks to break windows. However, they were met with resistance from the police, who deployed riot shields and tear gas to disperse the crowd. At least 35 individuals were arrested during the clashes.

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 47% of the votes in the elections, reinforcing President Aleksandar Vucic’s decade-long hold on power. Many demonstrators accuse Vucic of election theft, with the opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence claiming that thousands of votes had been stolen. The sentiment among the protesters was palpable, as they chanted, “Vucic, go away” outside the City Assembly.

In response to the demonstrations, President Vucic addressed the nation, downplaying the protests and assuring the public that there was no revolution taking place. He urged restraint and peaceful dialogue, emphasizing the need to avoid harming any demonstrators. Meanwhile, international pressure is mounting for a thorough investigation into allegations of electoral irregularities.

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) criticized the elections, citing numerous procedural deficiencies. The German Foreign Office echoed these concerns, deeming them unacceptable for a country aspiring to EU membership. Additionally, the CRTA Election Observation Mission highlighted the issue of “voter migration,” where individuals were transported from different regions and even abroad to influence the outcomes of local elections.

As the protests continue, student groups in Belgrade have announced plans to stage a traffic blockade in certain areas of the city. They join the calls for the annulment of the elections, demanding transparency and fairness in the political process.

The unrest in Serbia has not gone unnoticed on the international stage. Austria’s Andreas Schieder, a member of the European Parliament, expressed shock over reports of non-residents being bussed in to vote, cautioning against the theft of votes and the pervasiveness of corruption in a democratic world.

Amidst the protests, the Kremlin has suggested that foreign entities are inciting unrest in Serbia. Without providing evidence, the Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that there were attempts to provoke unrest from external forces. However, this assertion has not been substantiated.

In the midst of this political turmoil, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message congratulating President Vucic and expressing his wishes for peace and prosperity in Serbia. These well-wishes come at a time when the Serbian people are calling for greater accountability and transparency in their political system.

