Authorities Demolish Illegal Constructions in Violence-Hit Nuh District

The recent violence in Nuh district of Haryana has prompted authorities to take action against illegal constructions. As part of a demolition drive, around 2.6 acres of land surrounding Nalhar Medical College have been cleared of illegal structures. Additionally, 15 temporary structures have also been demolished.

The decision to demolish these constructions comes as a result of their illegality, with prior notices being given to the owners. The authorities have stated that some of these structures were owned by individuals who were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. Thus, the demolition drive will continue in order to maintain law and order.

The demolition drive began at Adbar Chowk and will extend until Tiranga Chowk, targeting all illegally built structures along the way. This strong stance is a response to the clashes that occurred when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs. In total, six people, including two home guards and a cleric, lost their lives.

In order to calm the situation, curfew restrictions have been relaxed, allowing people to purchase essential goods from noon to 3 pm. However, it is essential to note that the violence has led to the registration of 56 FIRs and the arrest of 145 individuals. Authorities are also taking action against those spreading rumors on social media, with 10 people having been charged so far.

The recent demolition of approximately 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru town and other areas of Nuh district is seen as a necessary step to address the communal clashes. The Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, has affirmed that these demolitions are intended to tackle the issue at its root.

As the authorities continue their efforts to restore peace and order in Nuh district, it is hoped that the demolition of illegal constructions will send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated. The focus now is on rebuilding trust and fostering a harmonious coexistence among all communities in the area.