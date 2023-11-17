Saudi-Israel Diplomatic Pact Poses Challenges for Biden Administration

Democratic senators have conveyed their concerns to President Biden regarding a potential diplomatic agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel. They argue that any such pact should include commitments from Israel to discontinue settlements in Palestinian territories and uphold the possibility of a two-state solution. However, these demands are likely to face strong opposition from hard-line members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, who have historically been resistant to concessions toward the Palestinians.

In addition, the senators expressed apprehension about a new U.S. defense treaty with Saudi Arabia, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman insists must be a part of the normalization of relations with Israel. They are concerned that such an agreement could further entangle the United States in the volatile Middle East. The senators emphasized the need for compelling evidence to demonstrate that a binding defense treaty aligns with U.S. interests given Saudi Arabia’s authoritarian regime, questionable human rights record, and aggressive foreign policy agenda.

The Biden administration faces significant skepticism from Democrats as it navigates complex negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Approval from two-thirds of the Senate would be required for any new defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, making the support of Democrats crucial for President Biden.

While Prince Mohammed insists on concessions from Israel to the Palestinians, the Democratic senators emphasize that these concessions must be meaningful. They argue that a mere checkbox exercise would not suffice. The listed measures include a commitment by Israel to refrain from annexing any part of the West Bank and a halt to the construction and expansion of Israeli settlements. According to the senators, these actions are crucial for preserving the option of a two-state solution and achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East.

Predictably, Mr. Netanyahu’s government is unlikely to favor these demands. Israel’s far-right government, which assumed office last year, has already announced substantial expansions of Israeli settlements, further diminishing the prospects of a future Palestinian state.

American officials have suggested that Prime Minister Netanyahu is eager for a diplomatic pact with Saudi Arabia, which could bolster his political standing at a time when he faces internal opposition for his attempts to weaken the Israeli judiciary.

The topic of Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel was a central point of discussion during a private meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu. While President Biden acknowledged the benefits of Israel’s increased integration into the Middle East, he affirmed his commitment to a Palestinian state. During his speech at the United Nations, he reiterated his administration’s tireless efforts to support a just and lasting peace that entails two states for two peoples.

