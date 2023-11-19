New Discussions Emerge on Conditioning Military Aid to Israel

Democrats in both the House and the Senate are engaged in discussions about the potential for conditioning military aid to Israel. While these talks are still in the early stages, it remains uncertain if they will lead to any concrete action from Congress. However, White House officials have been made aware of these discussions and have been cautioned that supporters of the administration may soon advocate for conditions to be placed on military aid.

Previously, Democrats have focused on the restriction of humanitarian aid going into Gaza. However, the debate has now expanded to include conversations about conditioning military assistance to Israel. This is an unprecedented development, which has gained significant traction within the Democratic Party, according to one lawmaker.

Senator Bernie Sanders convened a lunch for Senate Democrats to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Notable figures like Shibley Telhami, a peace and development professor at the University of Maryland, and influential journalists like Tom Friedman of The New York Times were present. During the meeting, some senators raised the issue of conditioning military aid.

The escalating violence in Gaza and the increasing number of civilian casualties have raised concerns among traditional allies of Israel. This has resulted in a gradual erosion of Democrats’ unwavering support for Israel’s military operations. The prospect of moderate Democrats joining the call for conditioning aid further complicates President Joe Biden’s stance on standing firmly behind Israel.

Humanitarian organizations have reported being targeted, with staff casualties and damage to their offices. Medical facilities are also under siege and are struggling to access the necessary supplies for saving lives.

While discussions on conditioning military aid continue, no consensus has been reached on how to proceed. However, the possibility of utilizing existing authorities, such as invoking the Leahy Law, which prevents funding to countries with credible human rights violations, is being considered.

Israel currently receives approximately $3.8 billion in annual military and missile defense aid from the United States. It is imperative to note that the Biden administration has not indicated a clear intention to condition aid to Israel.

The latest pressure faced by the Biden administration stems from concerns over Israel’s actions at Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa, where doctors claim that patients, including newborn babies, are at risk of dying.

Pressure to impose restrictions on future military aid to Israel has also come from international allies, including British Conservative MP Alicia Kearns. Kearns emphasized the need for such restrictions, citing the high rate of civilian casualties resulting from Israeli strikes on Hamas targets.

Although Israel has justified its operation at the hospital by claiming the presence of Hamas tunnels and a command control center, the United States possesses its own intelligence that supports Israel’s claims.

Negotiations with the Israeli government are underway to establish safe zones in southern Gaza, allowing humanitarian organizations to operate more effectively away from the conflict. Additionally, talks between Israel and Hamas for a potential cease-fire appear to have stalled recently.

