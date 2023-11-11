The Democratic Party’s Schism over the Israel-Palestine Conflict Persists

A profound divide within the Democratic Party regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict continues to persist, even in the wake of Hamas’ recent attack on Israel. While overall support for Israel among Americans has grown, polls indicate that Democrats and younger Americans are less likely to express support for Israel and view the Palestinian cause more sympathetically.

According to recent polling by Economist/YouGov, 42 percent of Americans lean more towards Israel, with only 9 percent favoring the Palestinians. However, within the Democratic Party, these figures diverge significantly. Among self-identified Democrats, 28 percent sympathize with both parties equally, 26 percent favor Israel, and 15 percent align with the Palestinians.

The generational and ideological dynamics play a substantial role in this divide. Among Americans under the age of 30 and those who describe themselves as liberals, support for Israel drops, with 19 percent and 17 percent respectively expressing greater sympathy for the Palestinians.

This trend has been reflecting in polling over the past few years. A Gallup poll conducted earlier this year showed that, for the first time, more Democrats sympathized with the Palestinians than with Israelis. In 2016, Democrats favored Israel by a margin of 30 points, showcasing a significant shift in just a few years.

A similar pattern emerges among younger Americans. Five years ago, millennials were 32 points more likely to support Israel. However, recent polling indicates a split within this demographic, revealing an even divide in sympathies.

This shift in sentiment can be attributed to a nuanced understanding of the conflict among young people and those on the left. The dire conditions in Gaza, as described by international aid organizations, have led many to sympathize with the Palestinians, emphasizing their disadvantaged position. However, it is important to note that this issue is highly complex, and support for one side does not necessarily imply support for all their policies or actions.

The Democratic Party’s internal divide over the Israel-Palestine conflict poses a significant challenge, as it threatens to alienate the youngest and most liberal segments of its voter base. The differing attitudes between Democrats and Republicans, particularly among older voters, indicate a broader partisan gap on this issue.

While it is essential to acknowledge this division, it is equally crucial to recognize that the conflict cannot be reduced to a simplistic binary choice. Supporting Israel or the Palestinians does not necessarily imply support for their respective governments or extremist groups. Astonishingly, nuanced discussions are often absent from media and polling, which can distort perceptions and hinder productive dialogue.

(Source: [The Washington Post](https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/politics/wp/2021/05/21/democrats-generational-divide-remains-as-israel-battles-hamas/))