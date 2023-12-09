Democratic Infighting Over Israel-Hamas Conflict Reaches New Heights

In recent weeks, deepening divisions among Democrats over the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have become more apparent. The House passed a resolution proposed by Republicans equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism, leading to further discord among Democrats. While some 95 Democrats voted in favor of the resolution to demonstrate their support for Israel, another 92 Democrats voted “present” and 13 Democrats voted against the resolution, emphasizing the conflicting views within the party.

Beyond this resolution, the divisions among Democrats extend to other contentious issues related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Representative Pramila Jayapal has faced backlash for what some perceive as her insufficient condemnation of the alleged sexual violence committed by Hamas. The criticism came after Jayapal emphasized the need for balance in addressing the outrages against Palestinians, sparking the drafting of a resolution condemning the alleged sexual violence.

Furthermore, progressive Democrats have demanded conditions on military aid to Israel, while President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have maintained unwavering support for Israel. Moderate Democrats have not joined the calls for conditions, as they believe that existing U.S. law already requires adherence to human rights by recipients of military aid.

These internal disagreements within the Democratic Party regarding the U.S.’s relationship with Israel mark a significant shift. Democrats, who have prided themselves on unity, now find themselves facing bitter divisions on core issues, while Republicans see an opportunity to exploit these disagreements in the 2024 elections.

The divergent views among Democrats on Israel may indeed matter in the upcoming elections, as U.S. policy toward Israel could become a determinative issue for voters, much like abortion or gun control. Biden’s seemingly unconditional support for Israel’s military campaign has drawn criticism from young voters and Muslim Americans who express outrage and threaten to withdraw support for the president. However, there are also Democrats who believe their party’s support for Israel has not been strong enough.

Despite the internal strife, polls indicate that a majority of Democrats approve of Biden’s approach to the conflict. While there is a sizable share of Democrats who disagree with the president’s stance, history suggests that foreign policy issues do not typically sway many voters. Hence, it is unlikely that these divisions will create a significant rift within the Democratic Party or significantly influence voting decisions in the upcoming elections.

While the Israel-Hamas conflict does not appear to have had a substantive impact on Biden’s popularity so far, Democrats must still navigate the war carefully. Effective communication with the American people and a commitment to conducting the conflict in line with their values and policies are critical aspects that the party needs to consider. The current state of affairs does not provide substantial evidence of corrosive and divisive effects resulting from this internal debate within the Democratic Party.