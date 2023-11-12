Delhi Battles Dangerous Air Pollution: Insights and Solutions

Delhi, the capital city of India, is grappling with alarming levels of air pollution that have reached extremely unsafe levels. A combination of seasonal fires and various air pollutants has resulted in a thick haze enveloping the skies in northern India. The city of New Delhi, in particular, has experienced toxic smog since the beginning of November, leading to the closure of schools and advisories for residents to limit outdoor activities.

An aerosol scientist from Morgan State University and NASA, Hiren Jethva, revealed that the smoke from the fires has spread extensively, even reaching as far as the Bay of Bengal. Although the number of fires this year is fewer compared to previous years, the fire activity is still significant enough to cause severe air quality issues in the vicinity of the burning region.

NASA satellite imagery has depicted a sprawling plume of smoke pollution across northern India, highlighting the severity of the situation. Data from the U.S. Embassy indicates that the air quality index in New Delhi for PM2.5, a hazardous pollutant, reached a level of 285, classified as “very unhealthy” on Thursday.

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter 2.5, consisting of tiny pollutants that are one-thirtieth of the width of a human hair. These pollutants can enter our lungs and bloodstream, leading to detrimental health effects such as heart disease and lung cancer.

This decline in air quality during the months leading up to winter is an annual occurrence in Delhi. Farmers in northwestern India burn off excess paddy straw after the rice harvest to prepare the land for the next crop, a practice known as stubble burning. The resulting smoke spreads across the region, including New Delhi, which is home to nearly 35 million people.

The increase in smoke pollution is primarily due to “farm fires in the northwest, particularly in Punjab and Haryana,” explained Jethva. This practice is a significant contributor to the hazardous air pollution in the area, along with other sources such as vehicular emissions, industrial activities, cooking fires, and dust from the Thar Desert.

In light of the dangerous pollution levels, individuals with heart or lung diseases, as well as older adults and children, are advised to avoid outdoor activities. School closures in the region have become necessary, with some opting for virtual learning. The air quality has further deteriorated since the beginning of November, prompting local governments to extend winter breaks.

This year, there has been a delay in the peak burning season, possibly due to the late arrival of monsoon rains. Stubble burning typically occurs in the last week of October and the first week of November. However, NASA satellite data revealed an unusually subdued fire activity during late October.

The delay in the burning season raises concerns as the Hindu festival of Diwali approaches. Celebrated with fireworks, Diwali could worsen the air pollution caused by the crop fires. Jethva highlighted the disastrous consequences when burning season and Diwali coincided in 2016, resulting in the worst burning season in two decades.

Efforts are underway in New Delhi to mitigate the dire air quality. Following Diwali, local authorities will implement the “odd-even” vehicle rule, restricting certain vehicles on specific days to reduce pollution emissions. Additionally, scientists are planning to induce rain to wash out some of the pollution by spraying overhead clouds with salts. While cloud seeding has faced skepticism, it has been successfully utilized in various parts of the world.

While these actions hold promise for improving air quality, only time will tell if they will have a significant impact. Jethva remains hopeful that the smoke will eventually dissipate, but the next few weeks will be crucial in determining the effectiveness of the measures taken.

