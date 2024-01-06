New Delhi Lawyer Makes Record-Breaking Purchase of Dawood Ibrahim’s Mother’s Plot

A lawyer from New Delhi has recently made headlines for his extraordinary purchase of two agricultural plots in the Khed taluka of Ratnagiri district, belonging to fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s mother, Amina Bi. The lawyer, Ajay Srivastava, paid a staggering Rs 2.04 crore for these plots, exceeding the reserve price by a remarkable 1,300 times. This significant acquisition comes after Srivastava had already acquired Dawood’s ancestral home in the same area for Rs 11.2 lakh in 2020.

The auction for the properties saw an interesting turn of events, with no other bidders coming forward for the remaining agricultural land plots. The smallest of the four plots, measuring 171 square meters with a reserve price of Rs 15,440, was sold for an astonishing Rs 2.01 crore. It is worth noting that all winning bids were placed by Srivastava, who revealed his intentions behind the purchases.

Srivastava shared his plans to establish the Sanatan Dharma Pathshala Trust and to open a hostel catering to students from Sanatan school. Notably, he had previously acquired the neighboring land from the open market in 2017-18. When questioned about his decision to bid a high price for a plot with a relatively low reserve price, Srivastava attributed it to numerology, claiming that the survey number of the land, his birth date, and the quoted price aligned favorably for him. Additionally, he proudly mentioned his previous purchase of Dawood’s bungalow in 2020.

The significance of this transaction lies not only in the exorbitant price paid for the 171-square-meter plot, but also in the location of these properties. Mumbake village in Khed taluka holds sentimental value as the place where Dawood and his siblings spent part of their childhood. This connection to the notorious fugitive adds an intriguing layer to the story.

The auction itself drew the attention of seven bidders, with three participating in the auction for the other property – a 1,730-square-meter agricultural land with a reserve price of Rs 1.56 lakh. Eventually, the highest bidder secured this property with an impressive offer of Rs 3.28 lakh.

Overall, this remarkable purchase by Ajay Srivastava showcases his dedication to acquiring significant properties associated with Dawood Ibrahim and his family. It remains to be seen what future plans Srivastava has in store for these plots, but undoubtedly, his acquisitions have made waves in the real estate market and captured the interest of the public.

FAQ

1. Who is Dawood Ibrahim?

Dawood Ibrahim is a prominent figure in the world of organized crime and terrorism. He is known to be involved in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and terrorism. Dawood’s criminal activities have earned him a place on the most-wanted list of several countries, including India.

2. What is numerology?

Numerology is the study of numbers and their significance in relation to human life. It is believed that numbers carry inherent qualities and vibrations that can influence various aspects of life, including decision-making and future outcomes.

Sources:

– Article: [insert link here]

– Numerology definition: [insert link here]