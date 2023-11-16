Can Artificial Rain Solve Delhi’s Pollution Crisis?

Could artificial rain be the solution to Delhi’s toxic air pollution? As the city grapples with dangerously high levels of pollution, the government is considering a cloud seeding project to bring down pollution levels. However, experts are divided on the effectiveness of this technique and express the need for further research to understand its long-term environmental impact.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) has consistently exceeded the acceptable limit over the past two weeks, reaching almost 10 times the safe level. Factors such as vehicular and industrial emissions, dust, and the burning of crop remnants by farmers in neighboring states contribute to the year-round pollution problem. The situation worsens during winter months due to low wind speeds and increased concentration of pollutants.

Cloud seeding, the proposed technique, involves the condensation of moisture in clouds to create rain. By spraying particles of salt, like silver iodide or chloride, onto clouds, ice crystals form, which then attract moisture and cause condensation. However, atmospheric conditions must be favorable, including the right amount of moisture and humidity in the clouds. The salt particles must also be introduced to a specific type of cloud that grows vertically.

While cloud seeding has been experimented with for decades, its effectiveness in tackling air pollution is unclear. Experts highlight that rainfall can temporarily reduce pollution levels, but they bounce back within 48-72 hours. Cloud seeding is an expensive solution that may divert resources from more effective and long-term measures. Some experts argue that it requires careful consideration and a multidisciplinary approach involving meteorologists, air quality policy experts, and epidemiologists.

Others express concern about the lack of substantial evidence regarding the impact of cloud seeding on the air quality index. Altering natural processes through artificial rain may have unintended consequences. They emphasize the need for more systematic efforts to curb air pollution rather than scattered experiments.

While cloud seeding remains a possibility, it is crucial to explore comprehensive and sustainable measures to address Delhi’s pollution crisis. Relying solely on meteorological variables like rainfall and wind speed may not provide a definitive solution. The government must prioritize research, multi-disciplinary collaboration, and evidence-based policies to ensure lasting and effective improvements in air quality.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is cloud seeding?

A: Cloud seeding is a technique that accelerates the condensation of moisture in clouds to create rain by spraying particles of salt onto the clouds.

Q: Can cloud seeding effectively reduce air pollution?

A: The impact of cloud seeding on air pollution remains uncertain, with temporary reductions followed by a rebound in pollution levels.

Q: Why is cloud seeding controversial?

A: Cloud seeding is a costly solution that diverts resources from more sustainable measures. It requires further research to understand its long-term environmental impact.

Q: What other factors contribute to Delhi’s air pollution?

A: Delhi’s air pollution is caused by various factors, including high vehicular and industrial emissions, dust, and agricultural practices such as burning crop remnants.

Q: How should Delhi tackle air pollution?

A: Experts recommend comprehensive and systematic efforts, including collaboration among meteorologists, air quality experts, and epidemiologists. These efforts should focus on evidence-based policies and sustainable measures to curb air pollution in the long term.