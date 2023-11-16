Delhi’s Air Quality Crisis: A Perennial Nightmare

Delhi, the bustling capital of India, is once again grappling with a severe air pollution crisis. The city’s air quality has reached alarming levels, crossing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended limit by a staggering 100 times. A thick layer of toxic smog now envelops Delhi, signaling the start of its annual pollution season.

As a consequence of the deteriorating air quality, schools have been forced to shut down, and non-essential construction activities have been banned. The air quality index in the city has soared to 500, the highest measurement possible, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The decline in air quality can be attributed to various factors. One major contributor is the burning of fields by farmers in the neighboring states of Haryana and Punjab during the crop planting season. Additionally, car emissions, construction activities, and burning of waste in landfills contribute to the pollution crisis.

Punjab, in particular, witnessed an alarming 740% increase in farm fires, recording over a thousand incidents in a single day. These pollutants were carried into Delhi by winds and trapped by the dropping temperatures, exacerbating the situation.

Despite the presence of pollution early warning systems, they failed to predict the rapid deterioration of air quality that occurred late last Thursday. This failure highlights the need for improved monitoring and alerts to protect the health of Delhi’s residents.

Delhi, with a population of approximately 33 million people, consistently holds the infamous title of the most polluted city in the world. According to the University of Chicago’s energy policy institute, the residents of Delhi may have their lives shortened by an alarming 11.9 years due to the long-term exposure to poor air quality.

Medical professionals in Delhi have already witnessed the adverse effects of pollution on the city’s inhabitants. The number of patients with respiratory problems has significantly increased, with people of all ages suffering from coughs, colds, and breathing difficulties. As a precautionary measure, doctors are advising the use of masks and limiting outdoor activities to essential tasks only.

The central pollution control board reported that Delhi experienced its worst pollution levels in October since 2020. The Delhi government, led by the Aam Admi party (AAP), claims to have implemented a pollution action plan but has struggled to make a significant impact on the declining air quality that plagues the city every year from November to January.

Various measures have been taken by the AAP government, such as sprinkling water on roads to reduce dust and constructing two 80ft high “smog towers” at a significant cost. However, scientists have deemed these towers to be largely ineffective in cleaning the air.

The recurring air quality crisis in Delhi demands urgent attention and comprehensive solutions. The city must prioritize sustainable measures, invest in cleaner technologies, and collaborate with neighboring states to address the issue at its root. Only by collective action can Delhi hope to overcome its annual pollution nightmare and restore the health and well-being of its residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the current state of air quality in Delhi?

The air quality in Delhi has reached severe levels, surpassing the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit by 100 times. A thick layer of toxic smog has engulfed the city.

2. What are the main causes of air pollution in Delhi?

Air pollution in Delhi is primarily caused by the burning of fields by farmers in the neighboring states of Haryana and Punjab, car emissions, construction activities, and burning of waste in landfills.

3. Why did pollution early warning systems fail to predict the deterioration in air quality?

The pollution early warning systems in Delhi were unable to anticipate the rapid decline in air quality that occurred due to various factors, including the burning of fields and changing weather patterns.

4. How does air pollution affect the health of Delhi’s residents?

Exposure to high levels of air pollution can lead to respiratory problems, including coughs, colds, breathing difficulties, and irritated eyes. Long-term exposure to poor air quality may also shorten the lifespan of individuals.

5. What measures has the Delhi government taken to combat air pollution?

The Delhi government has implemented measures such as sprinkling water on roads to reduce dust and constructing “smog towers.” However, these efforts have been deemed largely ineffective in improving air quality.

Sources:

– [World Health Organisation](https://www.who.int/)

– [University of Chicago’s energy policy institute](https://epic.uchicago.edu/)