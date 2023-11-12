Delayed Passengers Frustrated as Bear Escapes on Iraqi Flight from Dubai

In a bizarre incident that caused both delay and uproar, a bear managed to escape from its crate in the cargo hold of an Iraqi aircraft at Dubai airport. Passengers were left disgruntled as a result, while social media platforms were abuzz with discussions about the incident. Iraq’s Prime Minister has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

Iraqi Airways, the airline responsible for the flight, denied any wrongdoing and stated that they had followed all necessary procedures and standards approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for transporting the bear. They further added that they worked closely with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates, who sent specialists to safely sedate and remove the animal from the plane.

A video clip circulating on social media captured the moment when the plane’s captain apologized to passengers for the delay caused by the bear’s escape. However, conflicting information arose regarding the destination of the flight. While Iraqi Airways stated that the bear was being flown from Baghdad to Dubai, an individual in the video claimed that the aircraft was already an hour late for its trip to Baghdad.

Dubai International Airport, known for being the busiest airport in the world for international travel, declined to comment on the incident. An Iraqi Airways official later confirmed that the bear was indeed being transported to the Iraqi capital. However, the official chose to remain anonymous and withheld information regarding the owner of the bear.

Keeping predatory animals as pets, especially in Baghdad, has become a popular trend among the wealthy in Iraq. Unfortunately, enforcing legal provisions to protect wild animals has been a challenge for authorities. In the past, Baghdad’s police have urged citizens to assist them in preventing incidents of escaped animals in the city or preventing them from ending up on restaurant menus as exotic meals by reporting such cases.

FAQ:

Who was responsible for the bear’s escape?

Iraqi Airways denied responsibility and stated that they followed all necessary procedures approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

How was the bear safely removed from the plane?

Specialists dispatched by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates sedated the bear and safely removed it from the plane.

Why were passengers asked to disembark?

Passengers were asked to disembark while the issue was being resolved and the bear was safely removed from the plane.

What are the concerns regarding keeping predatory animals as pets in Iraq?

Authorities have struggled to enforce legal provisions to protect wild animals and prevent incidents of escaped animals, as well as unauthorized consumption.

(Sources: example.com)