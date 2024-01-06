Pentagon Keeps Defense Secretary Austin’s Hospitalization Under Wraps

The Pentagon has come under scrutiny for its handling of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization, which was kept a secret for five days. Austin has been hospitalized since January 1st due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. While Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed that Austin is recovering well, the department has faced criticism for not disclosing the information earlier.

The decision to withhold information about Austin’s hospitalization breaks from the customary transparency observed with senior U.S. and Cabinet officials. This lack of disclosure is especially concerning considering the ongoing military threats faced by the United States in the Middle East, as well as its significant role in national security matters related to Israel and Ukraine. The Pentagon Press Association, representing media members covering the Defense Department, expressed outrage at the delay in informing the public about Austin’s health status and his ability to make crucial defense decisions.

Austin’s role in key military discussions and decisions cannot be underestimated. For instance, Iranian-backed militias have frequently targeted U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria with drone and missile attacks, leading to retaliatory strikes by the Biden administration. These incidents require the involvement and input of top military officials like Austin. Furthermore, Austin has been instrumental in coordinating an international maritime coalition tasked with safeguarding commercial vessels from Houthi militants in Yemen. Additionally, his active engagement with Israeli counterparts in their conflict with Hamas and the ongoing supply of weapons and training to Ukraine demonstrates the vital nature of his responsibilities.

The Pentagon claims that the lack of transparency surrounding Austin’s hospitalization is due to privacy and medical issues. However, concerns remain regarding the public’s right to be informed about the health condition and decision-making capabilities of top defense leaders, considering the complex and evolving security landscape. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks was prepared to assume Austin’s duties if necessary during his absence.

At 70 years old, Austin boasts an impressive military career spanning 41 years, culminating in his retirement as a four-star Army general in 2016. While the Pentagon assures that he is recuperating well, the incident has raised questions about the communication practices within the department and the importance of keeping the public adequately informed.

