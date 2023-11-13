Shutdown vs Continuing Resolution: Evaluating the Impact on Government Operations

In the realm of government funding, the looming possibility of a shutdown creates an unsettling air of uncertainty. As Congress races against the clock to reach a decision by the end of the week, the potential consequences of their actions become increasingly real. William A. LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, recently discussed the implications of a shutdown, highlighting it as a far more dire scenario than simply agreeing on a continuing resolution (CR).

The prospect of a CR is referred to as “bad,” but LaPlante argues that a shutdown would be “horrible” for various reasons. Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ International Security Program, he emphasized the detrimental impact a shutdown would have on testing and the acceptance of equipment by the government upon completion.

Imagine a situation where essential factory workers are sent home, halting production lines for critical systems like munitions and the F-35 Lightning II stealth multirole combat aircraft. This scenario unfolded during the government shutdown in 2013, and the ramifications were significant. Yet, the consequences go beyond the immediate halting of production lines.

The Defense Department has immediate testing needs for an item planned for Ukraine next week. If a shutdown occurs, these crucial tests will be indefinitely delayed unless a waiver is granted. Additionally, the disruption caused by a shutdown extends to the daily commute and work on acquisition and sustainment projects. Employees involved in these vital areas would be forced to stay at home, sending a disheartening message that their work is deemed nonessential.

On the other hand, the alternative solution lies in the passing of a continuing resolution. CRs ensure that federal programs maintain the same level of funding as the previous year for a fixed period. While this may seem like a viable option, LaPlante highlights an important caveat. Without a special waiver, production increases cannot occur under a CR. This limitation has historically negatively impacted the production of vital systems like the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and the Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, which have been sent to Ukraine.

Notably, LaPlante draws attention to China, a noteworthy rival to the Department of Defense. In comparison to the United States, China does not experience the hurdles posed by continuing resolutions or government shutdowns. This contrast raises questions about the long-term implications of the U.S. budgetary process and its capacity to meet international challenges effectively.

In summary, the difference between a government shutdown and a continuing resolution is not merely semantic. While a CR presents its own set of challenges, a shutdown carries far-reaching consequences that disrupt testing, equipment acceptance, production lines, and workforce morale. As Congress weighs its options, the nation eagerly awaits a resolution that ensures the essential functioning of our government and its ability to navigate the complex realm of international security.

Sources:

– The Center for Strategic and International Studies (https://csis.org/)