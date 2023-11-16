Ukraine Advances in the East and South: New Developments in the War Zone

The conflict in Ukraine’s war zone has witnessed significant advances by the Ukrainian troops in both the east and south regions. According to a recent report by Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, the country’s forces have continued offensive operations, effectively gaining ground and consolidating their positions.

In the east, active hostilities persist in the Lyman sector, where the boundaries of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts converge. The Russian assault efforts have intensified over the past weeks, particularly in the areas of Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. However, the Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled the enemy’s advances and thwarted their plans.

Moving south to Donetsk Oblast’s Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting offensive operations south of Bakhmut City. Heavy fighting has been reported in Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, and Andriivka. Despite the intensity of the clashes, the Ukrainian forces have managed to achieve some successes and are consolidating their positions in the region.

In the country’s south, Ukrainian counteroffensive operations are ongoing. Reports suggest that Ukrainian troops may have broken through the second line of Russian defenses near Verbove, east of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia oblast. However, there has been no official confirmation of these gains. Nevertheless, Maliar acknowledges “some successes” south of Robotyne, specifically in the Novodanylivka-Novoprokopivka area in the Melitopol direction. The Ukrainian forces are now consolidating their gains in this region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the success of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in the Novodanylivka-Novoprokopivka area, where they are consolidating their positions, launching artillery fire on enemy targets, and conducting counter-battery activities.

On the northern front, Maliar highlights Russia’s military presence in the bordering areas of northern Ukraine. Russian forces maintain three groupings of troops in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions, aiming to fix Ukrainian troops in the area and prevent their transfer to the active war zone. Russian forces continue to shell populated areas from within Russian territory and engage in sabotage and reconnaissance activities, in violation of Ukraine’s state border.

These recent developments demonstrate Ukraine’s determination to advance and consolidate its positions in the war zone. The ongoing offensive operations highlight the resilience and strength of the Ukrainian troops in their struggle to defend the country’s sovereignty and build a more secure future.

