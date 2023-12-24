The Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully defended against enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River, as well as repelling over 50 attacks in other sectors of the front. The General Staff of the Armed Forces released an update on the situation, highlighting the enemy’s persistent attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their bridgeheads.

Throughout the day, the enemy launched 15 unsuccessful assaults, resulting in significant losses for them. The Ukrainian units in the specified sector have firmly maintained their defensive positions and have successfully inflicted damage on the Russian troops.

A total of 57 combat engagements were recorded in the past 24 hours, indicating the challenging operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine. The Russian Federation continues to employ terror tactics, targeting both military and civilian sites. They have been utilizing tactical aircraft, FPV quadcopters, and conducting assault operations with armored vehicles.

The Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops also witnessed an increase in enemy artillery activity, with daily strikes exceeding 1,000. In addition, the enemy launched 11 missile attacks, 14 airstrikes, and 21 MLRS attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in casualties among the civilian population, as well as the destruction and damage of private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

In response, the Air Force of Ukraine initiated 18 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons, and military equipment clusters. They also targeted anti-aircraft missile systems with 5 strikes. Ukrainian missile forces were successful in hitting five Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, two artillery units, three ammunition depots, and one command post.

It is worth noting that recent intelligence from the UK suggests that both Ukrainian and Russian troops in certain sectors of the frontline have been affected by a higher than usual presence of rats and mice. This infestation has posed additional challenges to the already complex situation on the ground.

Source: Ukrainian General Staff’s Facebook update