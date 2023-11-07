PM Modi and President Biden Discuss Ways to Enhance India-US Partnership

In a recent private dinner meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden engaged in extensive discussions on strengthening and expanding the partnership between India and the United States. While the core fact remains intact, let’s delve into the details of their conversation.

During the over 50-minute talks, PM Modi and President Biden emphasized the importance of deepening and diversifying their strategic alliance. They explored various areas of collaboration, including defense partnership, cooperation in nuclear energy, and harnessing the potential of emerging technologies, such as 6G and artificial intelligence.

Expressing their optimism, both leaders highlighted the significance of the outcomes from the G20 Summit, which they believe will accelerate sustainable development, foster multilateral cooperation, and shape inclusive economic policies. This shared commitment aims to address the greatest global challenges faced by nations across the world.

President Biden took to Twitter after their meeting, stating, “Today, and throughout the G20, we’ll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history.” This tweet reflects the positive sentiments expressed by both leaders, affirming the deepening bond between the two countries.

PM Modi appreciated President Biden’s vision and unwavering dedication to enhancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Recognizing the shared democratic values, strategic convergences, and strong people-to-people ties, PM Modi conveyed his commitment to further strengthening this enduring partnership, which has far-reaching implications for both nations.

Beyond bilateral matters, PM Modi and President Biden also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues. They concurred that the India-US partnership not only benefits their respective citizens but also contributes to the greater global good.

As the world witnesses an unprecedented pace of technological advancements and increasing geopolitical complexities, the partnership between India and the United States assumes even greater importance. Both leaders recognize the opportunity for collaboration, mutual learning, and collective action to overcome shared challenges and forge a brighter future.

In conclusion, the meeting between PM Modi and President Biden marks a significant milestone in the India-US relationship. As both countries continue to explore avenues for cooperation in various sectors, the deepening partnership between these democratic powerhouses holds immense potential for shaping regional and global dynamics.