Chinese Defense Minister Investigated for Corruption: A Case of Vanishing Officials

In a recent turn of events, China’s Defense Minister, Li Shangfu, has mysteriously disappeared amid an investigation into corruption allegations. This incident is not an isolated case, but rather part of a larger trend of high-ranking officials within President Xi Jinping’s inner circle vanishing under similar circumstances.

The disappearance of an official often signals their involvement in an investigation initiated by the feared Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI). Tasked with monitoring party members suspected of violating regulations or state laws, the CCDI is a powerful watchdog under the Chinese Communist Party.

In the case of military officials like Li Shangfu, investigations are carried out by the People’s Liberation Army’s Discipline Inspection Commission. The scope of these investigations can vary, ranging from corruption to political disloyalty and even extramarital affairs, as past announcements from the watchdog have revealed.

Li Shangfu, aged 65, served as the public face of China’s military as the defense minister. According to reliable sources, he is being investigated for corrupt practices related to the procurement of military equipment. His last public appearance was on August 29 in Beijing, where he delivered a keynote speech at a security forum with African nations. Prior to that, he had traveled to Russia and Belarus. The investigation began shortly after his return from this trip, and his scheduled attendance at a defense meeting in Vietnam was cancelled on September 3, citing health reasons.

Another high-profile case is that of former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, aged 57. In July of this year, he was unexpectedly stripped of his foreign minister title without any explanation. Previously a trusted aide to President Xi Jinping and a former envoy to the United States, Qin was last seen on June 25 during meetings in Beijing with foreign counterparts. It has also been reported that he was involved in an extramarital affair while serving as an ambassador to the United States.

Similarly, Xiao Yaqing, the former Minister of Industry and Information Technology, disappeared from public view in early July last year. Approximately three weeks later, state media announced that he was under investigation for corruption. Xiao played a significant role in advancing China’s new energy vehicle industry, which is currently the largest in the world. Ultimately, he was expelled from the Communist Party on bribery charges and relieved of his government duties in December.

Even military leaders have not been immune to these disappearances. Li Yuchao, who was responsible for China’s conventional and nuclear missiles, vanished from the public eye in January last year. In July of this year, the Rocket Force underwent a leadership shake-up, with Li being replaced by a navy general. This deviated from the usual practice of appointing someone from within the force to head it. Additionally, Xu Zhongbo, a former Rocket Force leader, also disappeared several months ago.

These cases of missing officials, including Defense Minister Li Shangfu, serve as a stark reminder of the widespread corruption and power struggles within China’s political landscape. While the precise details and outcomes of the investigations remain undisclosed, the crackdown on corruption and the opacity surrounding these disappearances continue to shape China’s political landscape.