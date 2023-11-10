The Surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh: End of a Long Struggle

The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, has signed a decree to officially dissolve the breakaway state, marking the end of a 32-year quest for independence and international recognition. This move comes after a lightning military offensive by Azerbaijan, which forced the government of Nagorno-Karabakh to surrender and dismantle its armed forces.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh stems from a war that took place in the late 1980s and early ’90s, when the region’s majority Armenian population sought to separate from Azerbaijan. The war resulted in a decisive victory for Armenia, with many Azerbaijani citizens being forced to leave the territory.

However, in a brief war in 2020, Azerbaijan was able to recapture most of Nagorno-Karabakh, bringing an end to decades of Armenian control. The recent surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh signifies a shift in power dynamics and raises questions about the future of the region.

As a result of the conflict, an exodus of ethnic Armenian residents from Nagorno-Karabakh has taken place, with over half of the region’s population fleeing to Armenia. The fear of genocide and the reluctance to live under Azerbaijani rule have driven these individuals to seek refuge elsewhere.

Prominent members of the Nagorno-Karabakh government have also faced consequences. Some have been arrested, while others have surrendered to the Azerbaijani government. These developments further highlight the extent of the defeat suffered by Nagorno-Karabakh.

With the official dissolution of the breakaway state scheduled for January 1st, the future of Nagorno-Karabakh remains uncertain. The surrender and dismantling of state institutions mark a significant turning point in the region’s history, raising concerns about the rights and well-being of the remaining Armenian population.

FAQ:

Q: What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, is a region located in the South Caucasus. It has been the subject of a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan for several decades.

Q: What led to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh?

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh originated from the desire of the region’s majority Armenian population to separate from Azerbaijan and establish an independent state.

