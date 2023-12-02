Coco Vessel Confrontation: Deep Sea Mining and Greenpeace Activists Clash

In a recent confrontation in the Pacific Ocean, deep sea miners operating the Coco vessel reportedly used water hoses to deter Greenpeace activists who attempted to obstruct their prospecting activities. The clash is part of an ongoing battle between the two groups over the controversial practice of deep sea mining.

For the past week, Greenpeace activists from various countries have been using canoes and dinghies to disrupt the Coco, a deep sea mining exploration vessel owned by a subsidiary of The Metals Company, a Canadian-based mining company. The Coco has been conducting exploratory research in the Clarion Clipperton zone of the Pacific since 2011.

The miners argue that data from their latest expedition, which analyzes the recovery of the seabed from previous exploration, will be used to apply for a mining permit in the area by 2025. However, opponents, including two dozen governments, are concerned about the potential environmental impacts of deep sea mining and believe that more research is necessary before moving forward. These stakeholders have called for a moratorium on licensing.

The Greenpeace activists, hailing from Mexico, Argentina, Norway, South Korea, Poland, and the UK, have been protesting against the Coco since late November. They have been launching sorties from the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise to impede the deployment of mining equipment by the Coco’s crew. Two activists even boarded the Coco and vowed to camp on the vessel’s crane until The Metals Company agreed to leave the area.

The Metals Company sought an injunction in the Netherlands, where the Arctic Sunrise is registered, to enforce a 500-meter exclusion zone around the Coco for protesters. However, the court ruled that the protests could continue around the vessel but ordered Greenpeace’s climbers to descend or face fines of €50,000 per day.

Both sides have claimed victory in the legal case. Greenpeace views the ruling as a setback for the deep sea mining industry and criticized The Metals Company for its reluctance to face scrutiny. They remain determined to raise awareness about the perceived dangers of the industry. On the other hand, The Metals Company emphasized their commitment to safe operations and the collection of scientific data for the International Seabed Authority.

FAQ

What is deep sea mining?

Deep sea mining is the extraction of valuable minerals and resources from the ocean floor. It involves using specialized equipment to collect ores or deposits from the seabed, typically at great depths.

Why is deep sea mining controversial?

Deep sea mining is a contentious practice due to concerns about its potential environmental impacts. Critics argue that not enough is known about the long-term effects of disturbing the delicate ecosystems of the deep sea. There are fears of habitat destruction, species extinction, and disruption to the ocean’s delicate balance.

Why is Greenpeace protesting against deep sea mining?

Greenpeace and other environmental organizations oppose deep sea mining because they believe it poses significant risks to marine life and ecosystems. They argue that more research is needed to understand the potential consequences and that a moratorium on licensing should be implemented until those risks are better understood.

