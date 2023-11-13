Deep Divisions Ahead of Crucial Climate Talks in Dubai

Amidst anticipation for the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai, there is growing concern over deep divisions that may hinder progress. More than 70 environment ministers and 100 national delegations have gathered in Abu Dhabi to discuss key issues before the talks begin on November 30. However, doubts remain about the ability of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a petrostate and host of the summit, to guide the world towards a low carbon future.

The urgency for action is evident as this year is on track to become the hottest ever recorded globally. The need for meaningful discussions and agreements at COP28 is more critical than ever. The president of the conference, Sultan Al Jaber, acknowledged the challenges ahead. In his opening speech, he emphasized the importance of finding common ground, ensuring consensus, and resolving differences. However, Al Jaber’s appointment as president has also sparked controversy due to his role as the head of Adnoc, the UAE’s state oil company.

Greta Thunberg, a prominent climate activist, criticized Al Jaber’s appointment, questioning the credibility of the UN climate process. Al Jaber, on the other hand, argues that the inclusion of oil and gas in the discussions is essential to effectively address climate change. He believes his experience in the industry makes him the ideal person to push for action. Al Jaber reiterated the main goal of COP28: keeping the world on track to limiting temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, as recommended by scientists to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.

However, skepticism remains among many delegates, especially considering that Al Jaber’s oil company has plans for significant expansion. Critics argue that such ambitions contradict the need for deep emissions cuts. Adnoc aims to increase its capacity by 600,000 barrels per day by 2030, alongside a $150 billion investment. Al Jaber justifies the expansion by stating that the world will still require oil and gas, even as emissions decrease. He claims that the UAE’s oil is among the lowest carbon oil to produce, although it contributes the same amount of CO2 when burned.

The divergent views on the role of fossil fuels are a prevalent issue among nations. Countries like the European Union advocate for a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, while others, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, argue for a gradual “phase-down” approach. The complexity of finding common ground and reconciling these differences is acknowledged by Al Jaber, who urged delegates to seek ways to reconcile the “strong views” on this matter.

Aside from differing views on fossil fuels, negotiations on other critical issues have also reached a standstill. Talks on establishing a “loss and damage” fund to assist developing nations in climate change consequences have broken down. Concerns arise that major polluting nations, such as the US, might withdraw from the discussions altogether. Al Jaber strives to revive the negotiations and has announced an additional meeting to address these obstacles.

Even on issues where there seems to be consensus, reaching an agreement at COP28 could remain elusive. One of the UAE’s objectives is to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity to 11,000GW by 2030, a goal that most major economies support. However, certain European nations and climate-vulnerable states demand a commitment to clean energy alongside the phasing out of fossil fuels.

The deep divisions observed during the preparatory meetings in Abu Dhabi highlight the challenges that lie ahead during COP28. Unlike the optimism surrounding the signing of the Paris Agreement, these talks focus on translating commitments into tangible action, a far more formidable task. It is evident that rivalries, domestic politics, and financial disagreements are likely to drive the discussions, reflecting a shift in the agenda.

In conclusion, the upcoming climate talks in Dubai are poised to face significant obstacles due to deep divisions among nations. While the urgency to combat climate change is widely recognized, conflicting views on fossil fuels and other key issues hinder progress. The success of COP28 will depend on the ability of delegates to overcome these differences and work towards concrete actions that will safeguard our planet for future generations.

FAQ

What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th Conference of the Parties, an international climate summit where countries come together to discuss and negotiate actions to address climate change. It plays a crucial role in shaping global efforts to combat global warming.

Why is COP28 important?

COP28 is important because it offers a platform for countries to strengthen their commitments and work towards meaningful solutions to tackle climate change. The urgency to act is evident as climate impacts worsen, making COP28 a critical opportunity for countries to show their dedication to a low carbon future.

What are the deep divisions at COP28?

Deep divisions exist among nations participating in COP28, particularly regarding the role of fossil fuels. Some countries advocate for a complete phase-out, while others argue for a gradual reduction in fossil fuel production. Disagreements also arise on issues such as funding for climate change impacts and the balance between renewable energy and fossil fuel use.

How will COP28 address climate change?

COP28 aims to address climate change by fostering global cooperation and agreement on necessary actions. It seeks to establish commitments to limit temperature rise, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote renewable energy, and provide support for vulnerable countries impacted by climate change.