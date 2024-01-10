Concerns for Patients and Staff at Gaza’s al-Aqsa Hospital

Doctors from the United Kingdom have expressed deep concern for the patients and staff at al-Aqsa hospital in the central Gaza Strip amidst intensified fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas. The hospital is considered the only functioning healthcare facility in the area. Medical professionals from the British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) have reported a decrease in staff availability due to the ongoing conflict.

Despite the challenges, al-Aqsa hospital continues to treat a significant number of patients daily, with hundreds of displaced individuals seeking shelter within its walls or nearby. The lack of adequate healthcare staff poses a grave risk to those living in Middle Gaza, according to Deborah Harrington, an obstetrician working at the hospital. Surgeon Nick Maynard also emphasized the potential disastrous consequences of the diminishing healthcare presence.

While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the hospital is not in immediate danger due to the distance of 1.5km (0.9 miles) from the closest forces, international humanitarian law strictly protects hospitals during conflicts to ensure the safety of patients, medical staff, and civilians inside. However, recent reports indicated increasing hostilities in the vicinity, leading to the withdrawal of MAP and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) from the hospital.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasized the vital role of al-Aqsa hospital in providing lifesaving services to the people of Gaza’s Middle Area. The facility’s functionality must be preserved and safeguarded, given the extensive trauma, injuries, and humanitarian suffering experienced in the region. Any further erosion of its capacity would be unacceptable from both a moral and medical standpoint.

During an extraction attempt, Dr. Maynard encountered an attack on the hospital’s intensive care unit, leading to the ordered evacuation of the medical team. Additional doctors reported incidents of gunfire in the vicinity of the hospital and shelling on its periphery, causing serious concerns about the safety of both patients and healthcare professionals. Recent footage shared on social media included sounds of gunshots and plumes of smoke, but the origin and source of fire remain unclear.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the doctors from the United Kingdom recounted their efforts to treat a large influx of patients with severe trauma injuries within the hospital. They described the lack of running water in the surgical unit and the absence of drapes for patient privacy during procedures. These challenging conditions highlight the immense dedication and determination of the medical professionals working in al-Aqsa hospital.

