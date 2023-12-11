Israel-Hamas Conflict: Médecins Sans Frontières Calls for Probe into Attack on Evacuation Convoy

In a recent development of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has accused the Israeli military of targeting a clearly marked evacuation convoy in Gaza. This incident, which occurred on November 18, resulted in the tragic loss of two family members of MSF staff, including a volunteer nurse from Shifa Hospital.

Recognizing the importance of protecting medical teams under international humanitarian law, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they take measures to prevent harm to them. The IDF further emphasized that when targeting military objectives, they make reasonable efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

MSF reported that their convoy, consisting of five clearly identified MSF vehicles, was attacked while returning to their offices in Gaza City. The convoy was prevented from crossing the last checkpoint near Wadi Gaza, despite their intent to head south as advised by the Israeli army. After waiting for roughly three hours, the convoy, amidst the darkness and with hundreds of people waiting, decided to return to their offices.

According to witness accounts, tanks and snipers were observed on the buildings, pointing their weapons at the convoy vehicles. The staff members present in the convoy described the horrifying moment when the tanks and snipers opened fire. Tragically, a bullet grazed one staff member’s forehead, causing a superficial injury, while another colleague, Alaa, was fatally struck in the head.

Additionally, MSF reported that on November 20, their offices in Gaza City, along with five MSF vehicles, were allegedly damaged by an Israeli bulldozer and a heavy military vehicle. These vehicles were vital evidence that could have supported an independent investigation into the attack on the MSF convoy.

Despite the destruction of their vehicles, MSF teams attempted another evacuation by sending more vehicles from the south of Gaza to Gaza City. However, these vehicles were also met with gunfire and the evacuation had to be canceled. Eventually, with the implementation of a truce on November 24, MSF colleagues and their families were able to reach the south with the help of other civilian vehicles.

MSF is now calling for an independent investigation into the incident and demanding a formal explanation from Israeli authorities. The organization seeks accountability and justice for the attack on their convoy, as well as assurance that such incidents will be prevented in the future.

FAQ

What is Médecins Sans Frontières?

Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, is an international humanitarian medical organization that provides medical assistance in areas affected by conflict, epidemics, natural disasters, and exclusion from healthcare.

What happened during the attack on the MSF convoy?

The MSF convoy, clearly identified as MSF vehicles, was attacked while returning to their offices in Gaza City. Tanks and snipers were observed aiming at the convoy, resulting in casualties and damage to the vehicles.

What actions has MSF taken following the attack?

MSF has called for an independent investigation into the attack and is seeking a formal explanation from Israeli authorities. They emphasize the importance of accountability and justice for the incident.

What is the Israel-Hamas conflict?

The Israel-Hamas conflict refers to the ongoing political and military tension between Israel and the militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and other areas. It involves frequent exchanges of violence, airstrikes, and conflicts over territorial disputes and Palestinian statehood.