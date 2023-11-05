Israel’s Strategic Considerations for Delaying Ground Invasion

Israel has made the strategic decision to potentially delay its ground invasion of Gaza for a few days to allow for ongoing hostage talks. This move has sparked a heated debate in the country and abroad. While some critics argue that delaying the invasion could undermine public support and legitimacy for an Israeli attack, there are broader strategic considerations at play.

The Biden administration is reportedly advocating for caution in Israel’s military approach, expressing concerns over the lack of an attainable military goal. Eradicating the terror group Hamas, which has fortified itself with extensive underground and aboveground fortifications, communication tunnels, and explosive booby traps, poses a monumental task for Israeli forces. Michael Knights, an expert from The Washington Institute, highlights the potential for massive Israeli casualties in the face of these defensive measures.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has emphasized the challenges of urban combat, drawing from the American experience in the Middle East. President Biden echoed these sentiments during his recent visit to Tel Aviv, urging Israel to avoid repeating the mistakes made after the 9/11 attacks.

However, a senior Israeli security source argues that the current situation is distinct from the US experience. Proximity to the targeted territory, with Israeli villages just 300 meters away from Palestinian areas, intensifies the urgency and necessity for action. The Israeli Defense Forces have expressed readiness to fight, and IDF officials have cautioned against keeping troops on hold indefinitely, emphasizing the need to maintain their combat readiness.

While there are concerns about the potential impact on public support and international opinion, waiting before launching an attack also carries risks. The longer Israel waits, the higher the chance of public opinion turning against it as civilian casualties continue to mount in Gaza. Nonetheless, strategic considerations such as the readiness of Israeli forces and the challenges posed by Hamas’ fortified defenses are important factors for Israel to weigh when deciding on the timing of its ground invasion.

Addressing his troops, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant reassured them of thorough preparation for a lethal attack, highlighting Israel’s commitment to fulfilling its objectives. As the hostage talks unfold and deliberations continue, Israel’s strategic calculations will shape the course of action it ultimately takes.