Thousands Dead and Missing as Catastrophic Flood Sweeps Through Libyan City

A powerful storm unleashed a devastating flood in the city of Derna, Libya, resulting in thousands of deaths and numerous missing individuals. The torrent of water, caused by the overflow of dams above the city, razed large portions of Derna and claimed the lives of thousands of residents.

Although the exact number of casualties remains uncertain, Lieutenant Tarek al-Kharraz, spokesperson of the interior ministry, reported that 3,840 deaths have been recorded so far, with 3,190 already buried. Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation, stated that over 5,300 deaths have been counted, and this figure is expected to rise significantly.

The catastrophic flood has left the city in ruins, with multistory buildings collapsing and trapping families inside. Mahmud Abdulkarim, a resident of Derna, tragically lost his mother and brother, who were unable to evacuate their apartment in time. The floodwaters swept them away once they reached the streets. The scope of the destruction is immense, with entire districts reduced to rubble.

Rescue efforts are underway, with international aid pouring into the city. Teams from Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Qatar have arrived to assist with recovery and relief operations. These teams specialize in recovering bodies, as the large number of casualties poses a risk of epidemic outbreaks.

Despite the challenges posed by political divisions in Libya, both the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) and local authorities have mobilized resources and assistance for the affected areas. The unity displayed by Libyans across the country in providing support, including provisions of water, food, medicine, and other supplies, has been remarkable.

As the rescue operation continues, the focus remains on locating missing individuals and ensuring the safety and well-being of the survivors. The devastation in Derna serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stronger infrastructure and disaster preparedness measures in vulnerable regions. The long-term recovery of the city and its people will require sustained support and resources from both local and international stakeholders.