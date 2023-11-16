Tragic Flood in Derna Leaves Thousands Dead and Many Missing

The city of Derna in Libya is reeling from a devastating flood that has claimed the lives of thousands of people and left many more missing. The catastrophe was caused by a powerful storm that unleashed a torrent of water, obliterating vast areas of the city and causing multistory buildings to collapse with families inside.

According to the spokesperson of the interior ministry, Lieutenant Tarek al-Kharraz, the death toll currently stands at 3,840, with the majority of victims already buried. Among the deceased are approximately 400 foreigners, mainly from Sudan and Egypt. However, the mayor of Derna, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, estimates that the number of fatalities could reach between 18,000 to 20,000, based on the extent of the destruction.

The flood has left the city in a state of utter devastation. Resident Mahmud Abdulkarim tragically lost his mother and brother when they failed to evacuate in time from their first-floor apartment after a dam collapsed. Rescue efforts have been hampered by the vast number of bodies trapped under rubble and in the water, raising concerns about the potential spread of epidemics.

Rescue teams from various countries, including Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Qatar, have rallied to assist in the recovery operations. These efforts include specialized teams to recover bodies and vital supplies such as medical equipment, medicine, food, and tents. Libya’s Red Crescent and local volunteers have also played a crucial role in providing aid and support to those affected.

However, the rescue operations have been complicated by the country’s deep political divisions. Libya has been marred by conflict since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. While an internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) is based in Tripoli, a parallel administration operates in the east, including Derna. Critics have voiced their concerns about the lack of proper evacuation procedures and communication from local authorities in the east, but Mayor al-Ghaithi maintains that residents were adequately informed.

The scale of destruction and loss in Derna is unprecedented, and the city is in desperate need of ongoing support and assistance. As rescue efforts continue, the international community must come together to provide aid and help rebuild the shattered lives of the survivors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)