Tragic Train Accident in India: Fatalities Rise to 13

In a heart-wrenching incident that took place in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, the death toll from a train crash has tragically risen to 13, with 39 individuals sustaining injuries. The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train came to a halt due to a break in an overhead cable. Tragically, the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service collided into the stationary train from behind, resulting in the derailment of two carriages.

Senior government official Nagalakshmi S. reported that more than 90 people were aboard the two coaches that bore the brunt of the impact. As the hours passed, the number of fatalities increased to 13, while 39 others were left injured. Authorities suspect that human error, which caused the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train to overshoot a signal, played a significant role in this tragic incident.

The accident site was promptly attended to by the Andhra Pradesh fire services, ensuring all passengers were safely evacuated by early morning. This incident casts a somber shadow as it occurs merely months after India experienced the deadliest train crash in the past twenty years, resulting in the loss of 292 lives.

Indian Railways, the fourth-largest rail network in the world, is now on a path of transformation, with an ambitious $30 billion project. The initiative aims to enhance the railway system with the introduction of new trains and the development of modern stations.

As the nation grieves for the lives lost and prays for the swift recovery of those injured, it becomes imperative to evaluate safety measures and continually strive for improvements within the transportation domain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What caused the train crash in India?

A: The preliminary investigation suggests that human error, leading to the overshooting of a signal, was the cause of the accident.

Q: How many casualties were reported?

A: The death toll from the train crash has risen to 13, with 39 individuals sustaining injuries.

Q: What is Indian Railways doing to improve safety?

A: Indian Railways is launching a $30 billion transformation project, which includes the introduction of new trains and the development of modern stations.

Q: Has there been any significant train crash in India before this incident?

A: Yes, this accident follows a recent deadly train crash that claimed the lives of 292 individuals, making it the worst incident in two decades.

Sources:

– [Thomson Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)

Note: Original source article content has been modified for stylistic purposes while maintaining the core facts.