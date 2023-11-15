Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Deepens as Fuel Shortage Worsens

The situation in Gaza has reached a dire state as the death toll continues to rise and aid groups raise urgent concerns about the shortage of fuel. The streets are eerily empty, with car traffic nonexistent. Bakeries have closed their doors, unable to operate without refrigeration. Doctors are performing life-saving surgeries by the light of flashlights.

While some aid trucks have managed to deliver much-needed food, water, and medical supplies, fuel remains blocked by Israel out of fear that it could be used by Hamas, the governing militant group in Gaza. The lack of fuel has now become a critical issue, with UNRWA warning that they may run out within a day.

UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that every passing hour worsens conditions for the people of Gaza. Fuel is crucial for U.N. vehicles to collect and distribute aid, as well as to power essential services like hospitals. Doctors have raised the alarm, emphasizing that lives will be lost if their life-saving equipment cannot operate due to the fuel shortage.

The consequences of the fuel crisis extend beyond healthcare. Water pumps are now inoperable, exacerbating the already limited supply of clean water in Gaza. The World Health Organization has trucks filled with medical supplies waiting at the border in Egypt, ready to assist if uninterrupted access into Gaza is granted.

Additionally, the closure of most bakeries, including those contracted with the World Food Programme, has added to the difficulties faced by the population. People are forced to endure long lines at the few remaining operational bakeries, risking their lives amidst ongoing airstrikes. The lack of electricity and fuel for generators has further consequences, impacting meat suppliers who are unable to refrigerate their products.

Attempts to address the fuel shortage through social media appeals have been met with a contentious response. In one instance, the Israel Defense Forces responded to an UNRWA appeal for fuel by sharing a satellite image of fuel tanks in Gaza, claiming that there is enough fuel for hospitals and water pumps to function for many days. The IDF’s message pointedly suggested that UNRWA should request fuel from Hamas.

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza persists, the intensity of Israeli attacks has escalated, with hundreds of airstrikes each night. The use of tanks in a targeted raid on northern Gaza represents a significant escalation. Despite the urgent need for negotiations and increased aid, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain expressed her lack of hope, emphasizing the lack of dialogue and action on both sides to address the imminent humanitarian crisis.

