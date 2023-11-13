Taiwanese Golf Ball Factory Tragedy Claims 10 Lives: Recovery Efforts Conclude

In a tragic incident that unfolded at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan, the death toll has risen to 10, as search teams recovered the bodies of the last three missing individuals. The factory, operated by Launch Technologies, is a prominent global supplier of golf balls.

This devastating incident took the lives of four brave firefighters who were responding to the emergency. According to reports from Taiwanese media, an explosion occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Friday, causing a section of the building to collapse, trapping both firefighters and workers under debris. Another explosion occurred just 20 minutes later, compounding the tragedy.

Search efforts yielded two bodies on Sunday morning, with the final missing person being recovered later in the day. The blaze, which occurred at Pingtung Technology Industrial Park, left around 100 individuals injured. Firefighters battled the flames for an extended period, finally extinguishing them the following day. The exact cause of the fire remains uncertain.

Taiwan is renowned for its golf ball manufacturing industry, with several factories supplying leading brands such as Callaway, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Mizuno, and Wilson. Launch Technologies Co., listed on the Taipei Exchange, alone shipped approximately 260 million golf balls in the previous year, accounting for one-fifth of the global production. Remarkably, around 80 percent of these sales were to the United States.

In light of this tragedy, the Ministry of Labor has announced an occupational safety investigation into Launch Technologies and its parent company. The factory, located in an export processing zone, has faced fines in the past due to violations uncovered during inspections. The pursuit of occupational safety standards is crucial to prevent such incidents and protect the well-being of workers.

President Tsai Ing-wen, recognizing the gravity of the situation, visited Pingtung County to meet with victims and their families. This heartrending incident has sent shockwaves through the nation and serves as a reminder of the importance of workplace safety measures.

