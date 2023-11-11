A devastating blast at a mosque in Mastung, Pakistan has claimed the lives of 59 people, with the death toll continuing to rise. The government is determined to bring those responsible to justice, as suspicions are raised about the possible involvement of India’s intelligence agency. Pakistani officials have long accused India of backing violent groups within their borders, a claim that India vehemently denies.

The explosion occurred during a procession to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad, when a suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle near the mosque. This tragic incident has left many in critical condition, as more patients continue to flood hospitals in the southern province of Balochistan.

Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has made a bold statement, vowing to take joint action by all institutions against the perpetrators of this terrorist act. He specifically pointed fingers at India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency, mentioning their alleged involvement in the suicide attack. However, no concrete evidence has been provided to support these claims.

In the aftermath of the blast, another mosque in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was also targeted, resulting in the death of at least 5 people. Police have launched an investigation into this incident and have sent DNA samples from the suicide bomber for analysis. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for either attack.

These attacks have cast a dark shadow over Pakistan’s upcoming national vote, scheduled for January. The surge in militant activities in western provinces has raised concerns about election preparations and public campaigning. While previous attacks have primarily targeted security forces, the recent mosque bombings reveal a shift in these violent acts.

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP), known for their ruthless attacks since their formation in 2007, has denied any involvement in the Friday blasts. The search for answers and justice continues, as Pakistan mourns the loss of innocent lives and grapples with the increasing tension between neighboring countries.

