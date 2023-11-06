Israel Continues to Battle Hamas in Southern Israel

In a shocking attack on Saturday, the death toll from Palestinian terror group Hamas surpassed 1,200, with over 3,000 injured and the fate of an estimated 150 people abducted still unclear. As Israel reels from the mass infiltration and massacre, security forces are still battling terrorists in southern Israel.

According to IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israeli forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with terrorists near the border. In the previous 24 hours, Israeli troops killed 18 Palestinian terrorists who have been hiding in the area surrounding Gaza. These terrorists did not flee back to Gaza after the attack, and they continue to pose a threat to Israeli communities. As a result, large-scale operations are being conducted by tens of thousands of IDF fighters to root out the remaining Hamas infiltrators.

The military has reported a number of successful engagements with terrorists. Israeli forces killed a terrorist near the Erez Crossing, and paratrooper forces eliminated two terrorists near Mefalsim. In addition, three Palestinian terrorists were killed near the city of Ashkelon during a clash with troops.

Terrorists in Gaza have not stopped their aggression either. Rockets continue to rain down on Israeli cities and towns, causing damage and injuries. Since Saturday, more than 5,000 rockets have been fired at Israel by terror groups. Israeli Air Force jets have responded by striking over 70 Hamas targets in Gaza City, including a military structure operated by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. These targets serve as bases for launching attacks against Israel.

Despite the ongoing violence, Israel remains determined to protect its citizens and eradicate the terrorist threat. The IDF has launched artillery strikes in response to attacks from Lebanon and Syria, targeting both Hezbollah and the origin of mortar fire. Israeli warplanes have also conducted extensive airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip, destroying buildings and infrastructure used by Hamas. The battle continues as Israel takes decisive action to dismantle the terrorist network threatening its security.