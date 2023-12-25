New Article: China Earthquake Leaves Devastation in Its Wake

China experienced a catastrophic earthquake last week, resulting in a rising death toll of 149 people and leaving two still missing. The quake, measuring 6.2 on the magnitude scale, struck a remote mountainous region between Gansu and Qinghai provinces on December 18. The destruction caused by the tremor included the collapse of homes and triggered perilous mudslides, which engulfed two villages in Qinghai province.

Tragically, the death toll continues to climb, with one more casualty reported in Donghai city, Qinghai province, bringing the total to 32 deaths. Rescue teams are tirelessly searching for the two individuals still unaccounted for in the area. In neighboring Gansu, authorities have confirmed 117 fatalities.

In addition to the devastating loss of life, nearly 1,000 individuals have been injured, and over 14,000 homes have been completely destroyed. It is the deadliest earthquake that China has experienced in nine years, leaving a profound impact on the affected communities.

The aftermath of the earthquake has necessitated immediate action from local authorities. Primary schools in Jishishan county, Gansu, have resumed classes in makeshift tents, ensuring that education continues despite the challenging circumstances. In preparation for the upcoming winter break, damaged schools are slated for repair, and temporary structures are being erected to guarantee that classes can resume normally in the spring semester.

The well-being of survivors is of utmost concern, especially with temperatures dropping below freezing. Authorities have quickly mobilized efforts to construct temporary housing units for those displaced by the disaster. CGTN, the international arm of the state broadcaster, reported that the first batch of 500 temporary housing units were completed in Meipo village, Gansu, on Friday night. Over 87,000 people have been resettled following the earthquake, enabling them to begin rebuilding their lives.

The impact of the earthquake is not limited to loss of life and displacement. The agricultural and fisheries industries have also borne significant economic losses, estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars, according to state media reports. This underscores the wide-ranging consequences of natural disasters that extend beyond immediate humanitarian concerns.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang personally visited affected villages in Gansu and Qinghai, emphasizing the need to improve living conditions for survivors. He highlighted the importance of ensuring warmth and safety during the harsh winter months. Throughout the week, funerals were held, honoring the deceased and respecting the Muslim traditions prevalent in the affected region.

When it comes to earthquakes, China’s western provinces, including Gansu, Qinghai, Sichuan, and Yunnan, as well as the Xinjiang region and Tibet, remain at a higher risk. China’s worst earthquake in recent times occurred in 2008, measuring 7.9 on the magnitude scale. The disaster claimed the lives of nearly 90,000 people, devastated towns and schools in Sichuan province, and initiated a substantial reconstruction effort focusing on more resilient materials.

