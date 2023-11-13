Perspectives on the Tragic Death of Mahsa Amini

In the town of Saqqez, located in Iranian Kurdistan, a tragic incident unfolded that shook the community to its core. Mahsa Amini, affectionately known as “Jina” among her friends, was a young woman who tragically lost her life while in police custody. The events surrounding her death have ignited a wave of protests and calls for justice.

Saqqez, with its population of 50,000, is a close-knit community where everyone knows each other. Jina’s family is highly respected, and her father, who has since retired from the local social services, is well-regarded. When news broke of Jina being in a coma after sustaining severe head injuries at the hands of the morality police, concern and emotion spread throughout the town.

Sadly, on September 16, the news of Jina’s passing became a devastating reality. Her family, friends, and the entire community were left in shock and mourning. Thousands of individuals gathered at the cemetery, prostrating themselves in absolute silence, paying their respects to a life cut tragically short.

Shortly after, however, the silence was broken by a voice filled with anguish and frustration. The crowd, once quiet, erupted into shouts of outrage. The call for justice echoed through the air, with demands for accountability from those in power. The scene became tense when security officers, stationed on the roof of the cemetery mosque, started filming the protest, further enraging the crowd.

Amidst the chaos, Jina’s father took the microphone, attempting to calm the crowd and remind them of the potential consequences if the funeral transformed into a full-fledged demonstration. The crowd responded with unity and reassurance, refusing to be silenced. In a powerful gesture, women in the crowd threw their black scarves into the air, symbolizing a collective defiance against oppression.

The anger and grief felt by the community extended beyond the cemetery. Determined to have their voices heard, the crowd redirected their protest to the local governor’s office. The immense number of protestors made the journey arduous, but their determination prevailed. However, their peaceful demonstration was met with force, as water cannons were deployed against them. Tragically, some young individuals sustained gunshot wounds, including injuries to their eyes.

The days that followed resembled a war zone, as security forces flooded the streets, exerting their authority over the aggrieved protestors. In the midst of this turmoil, Diako Alavi, a high-school English teacher, decided to join the demonstrations, motivated by a desire to protect his students and help them return home safely. What he witnessed was a generation of young people who defied the oppressive reality they faced, courageously fighting for their rights and a better future.

This new generation, having grown up in a society shrouded in darkness and deceit, has become fearless in the face of adversity. The “Woman, life, freedom” movement, in particular, has provided them with a glimmer of hope. They are seizing the opportunity to rise above the challenges they face, no longer willing to be controlled or silenced.

Amidst the chaos, Diako Alavi encountered a young girl with a bloodied face, a victim of the violence unfolding. He pleaded with her to seek safety and return home, fearing for her well-being. These encounters with brave young individuals have left a lasting impression on him, showcasing their unwavering determination to fight for justice and a brighter future.

While the death of Mahsa Amini remains a heart-wrenching tragedy, it has become a catalyst for change. The community of Saqqez, along with protestors across the country, refuse to remain silent in the face of injustice. Their unified voices demand accountability and hope for a society that treasures life, freedom, and equality.

